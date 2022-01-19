League of NH Craftsmen
”Setting the Standard,” a new exhibit of works in wood, cloth, clay and metal by League of New Hampshire Craftsmen artists opens Thursday and runs through March 31 at the league’s headquarters, 49 S. Main St., Concord. Also, the Concord Garden Club presents its complementary “Art and Bloom” floral display from 1 to 6:30 p.m. today and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: nhcrafts.org.
The Word Barn
The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, presents The Faux Paws and Green Heron at 7 p.m. today and John Smith, with Paul Nelson, at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets to either concert are $12.50-$20. Info: thewordbarn.com.
Comedy at the Rex
Karen Morgan headlines Friday night comedy series at 7:30 p.m. at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester. Tickets are $25. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5858.
Mystery-comedy theater
Manchester Community Theatre Players presents a live-streamed production of the mystery-comedy “Gentleman Never Tell,” by playwrights Phoebe Roberts and Bernie Gabin, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $20. There will be limited on-site seating at the MCTP Theatre at the North End Montessori School, 698 Beech St., Manchester. Tickets are $10-$20. Info: mctp.info.
Entrain in concert
Entrain performs in concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Theatre in the Wood, 41 Observatory Way, Wonalancet. Tickets are $25-$30. Info: believeinbooks.org.
Recycled Percussion
Recycled Percussion plays Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St., Lebanon, at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35-$45. Info: lebanonoperahouse.org or 603-448-0400.
Folk greats in Peterborough
On a Winter’s Night with folk greats Lucy Kaplansky, John Gorka, Patty Larkin and Cliff Eberhardt, is at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Town House, 1 Grove St., Peterborough. Tickets are $39 to $49. Info: peterboroughconcertseries.com.
Chamber concert at Jimmy’s
Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra chamber concert, including Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and Arvo Part’s “Spiegel im Spiegel,” at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth. Tickets are $75, including appetizers, dinner and dessert. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Info: portsmouthsymphony.org.
A salute on the slopes
This Sunday is Military Appreciation Day at Cannon Mountain in Franconia State Park. All U.S. active duty or reserve personnel and veterans can ski for free and get a 50% discount on tickets for up to three immediate family members. Ceremony is at 12:30 p.m. Info: cannonmt.com.
Rascals hits at the Palace
Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals perform a concert of ’60s hits at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. Tickets are $40.50 to $60.50. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Nature walk in Ashland
Hike in Whitten Woods in Ashland and learn about how trees adapt for winter on Saturday. The 2 1/2-mile nature walk starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the North Peak trail loop. Bring water, snacks and microspikes. Info: squamlakes.org or 603-968-7336.
Black Matter poetry
The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire’s final online poetry event, “The Black Matter Is Life: Poetry for Engagement and Overcoming,” with guest poet Sonya Sanchez is at 7 p.m. today. Info: blackheritagetrailnh.org or 603-570-8469.
Urban folk in Portsmouth
Citizen Cope brings his urban folk to The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. Tickets are $39 to $50. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Aviation Museum of NH
“Festival of Planes” exhibit, with more than 1,500 vintage aviation toys and model aircraft, has been extended to Jan. 30 at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Way, Londonderry. Hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $5-$10, or free for veterans and visitors 65 and older or 5 and under. Info: aviationmuseumofnh.org or 603-669-4820.