Flip Circus big top stops in Salem for new tour
SALEM — Flip Circus will bring its new 2023 tour, an all-new production created by the Vazquez family, to The Mall at Rockingham, 99 Rockingham Park Blvd., opening Friday.
This high-energy show takes place under a distinctive red and white, 800-seat, climate-controlled big top tent with no seat more than 50 feet from the ring.
Ringmaster Arthur Figueroa serves as host of this new circus adventure. Audience favorites, Stiv and Roni Bello — Italy’s “siblings of silliness” — return to weave their outrageous comedic antics throughout the show, which also includes The Bello Sisters from Italy, who amazed audiences on “America’s Got Talent,” with their incredible body-bending, handstand skills.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. weekdays, and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, from May 19-29.
Tickets start at $25 for children and $40 for adults.
Info: www.flipcircus.com.
‘Jack of Diamonds’ shows a unique set of seniors
PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Players will present a peek into a common retirement home with uncommon residents in “Jack of Diamonds,” which runs Friday through Sunday at the Scenic Theatre, 6 Depot St.
Directed by Carole Neveux and produced by Jon Martin, “Jack of Diamonds” is a comedic mystery that takes place when an unexpected guest arrives at the home, bringing with him pandemonium, chaos and intrigue. If you think that these seniors just sit around and play bingo and knit — think again!
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15.
Info: pittsfieldplayers.org or 603-435-8852.
Downtown Exeter comes alive for Arts & Music Fest
EXETER — The Exeter Arts & Music Fest lights up downtown with a full slate of activities, artists, musicians and more from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Since there is ongoing construction in Swasey Parkway, the main music stage, food trucks and kids activities will be moved to Town House Common, a public park at 6 Bow St., adjacent to the Municipal Parking Lot and across the street from the Exeter Police Station.
The Artist Market and Singer/Songwriter Tent will still be located at the front portion of Swasey Parkway where the roadway meets Water Street.
The suggested donation is $10; $20 per family.
Info: teamexeter.com.
The Colonial Theatre hosts roots legend Keb’ Mo’
KEENE — Keb’ Mo’ takes the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St.
With five Grammys, 14 Blues Foundation Awards and a groundbreaking career spanning nearly 50 years, Keb’ Mo’ stands as one of the most accomplished and respected artists in contemporary roots music.
His newest album, “Good To Be,” weaves together the sounds of his childhood in Compton with the influences of his adopted hometown of Nashville, drawing on country, soul and blues to transcend genre and geography.
Tickets are $49-$74(Gold Circle).
Info: thecolonial.org or 603-352-2033.
American Independence Museum presents escape room
EXETER — Do you have what it takes to escape the historic Folsom Tavern (1775) at the American Independence Museum?
Find out on Saturday when visitors of all ages can take part in “Trouble in the Tavern: An Escape Room Adventure,” where participants must work together to decipher clues and solve puzzles within 30 minutes.
The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and again from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2.
Tickets are $12 to $25. The museum is located at 1 Governor’s Lane.
Built in 1775, Folsom Tavern is host to special programs and events. Visitors may also take guided tours of Folsom Tavern, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
Info: independencemuseum.org or 603-772-2622.