‘Falstaff’ takes over big screen in Peterborough
PETERBOROUGH — The Met: Live in HD performance of “Falstaff” will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Peterborough Players Theater, 55 Hadley Road.
PETERBOROUGH — The Met: Live in HD performance of “Falstaff” will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Peterborough Players Theater, 55 Hadley Road.
Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi’s Shakespearean comedy.
Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to oversee the ensemble cast.
Tickets are $25.
Info: peterboroughplayers.org or 603-924-7585.
DERRY — The Methuen Ballet Ensemble will present “Alice in Wonderland” at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway.
Follow Alice down the rabbit hole in this one-show-only production of the children’s classic.
Principal roles in this ballet are performed by Methuen Ballet Ensemble company dancers. Direction and choreography is by Vanessa Voter Shaheen.
Tickets are $25.
Info: methuenballetensemble.com or 603-893-5190.
MANCHESTER — A celebration of everything Irish will come to the Queen City at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when the young stars of Celtic Angels Ireland perform at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St.
Their cherished heritage is honored through Irish dance, music and song. The Celtic Angels Ireland features vocalists Victoria Kenny, Amy Penston, Eimear Crealey, Nuirgen O’Mahoney and Sari Greenberg, accompanied by accomplished violinist Danielle Marien Turano.
The Celtic Knight Dancers, featuring two former lead dancers of Riverdance, and the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin round out the show.
Tickets start at $29.
Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
PORTSMOUTH — Indie folk-pop duo The Sea The Sea — Chuck E. Costa and Mira Costa — will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Music Hall Lounge, 131 Congress St. The duo, hailing from Upstate New York, will perform a selection of its harmony-rich, lyric-driven songs.
Tickets are $24-$30.
Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
CONCORD — Grammy Award-winning The Okee Dokee Brothers will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chubb Theatre at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St.
As childhood friends growing up in Denver, Colorado, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing were always exploring the outdoors.
They have put this passion for the outdoors into their Americana folk music and aim to inspire children and their parents to step outside and get creative.
Tickets are $20.75 to $30.75.
Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.