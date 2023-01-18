Don’t wake the dragon ...
KEENE — Enter into the magical world of “Dragons and Mythical Beasts,” a fantastical interactive family show, with two New Hampshire presentations this weekend.
Join other brave heroes and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy, who is not as sweet as you’d think; an adorable unicorn; and a majestic griffin, among others.
Just be sure not to wake the dragon.
“Dragons and Mythical Beasts” runs Friday, at 6:30 p.m., at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene.
Tickets are $29-$46.
Info: thecolonial.org or 603-352-2033.
The show also will be performed Sunday, at 2 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre, 44 S. Main St., Concord.
Tickets are $25-$46.
Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
3S Artspace hosts Entrain
PORTSMOUTH — Jam out with Entrain at its first concert of 2023 — a dance party — which will take place Friday, at 8 p.m., at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St.
The eclectic Martha’s Vineyard-based six-piece band’s music has been described as a “funky, world, jam, ska, reggae, rock stew … with enough drums to sink a battleship.”
Since its inception in 1992, Entrain has jammed with the likes of singer/songwriter James Taylor, Grateful Dead alum Bob Weir, rock legend Bo Diddley and many more.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $22-$25 for the all-ages show.
Info: 3arts.org or 603-766-3330.
Circus performer makes ‘Messes’
DERRY — Circus artist “janoah…anygoodjokes?” juggles several tasks simultaneously — performing and teaching — in “Messes: A Circus Show,” which will be presented on Sunday, at 2 p.m., at the Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy, 5 Pinkerton St.
During this (optionally) interactive performance, you can learn to juggle! Between acts, Janoah (aka Janoah Bailin) engagingly guides the audience through the essentials: throwing, catching and messy-ing up.
Janoah creates and performs energetic, stimulating and educational shows for family audiences with a unique blend of circus, puppetry, story and dance, all emerging from a haphazard pile of props.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students.
Info: pinkertonacademy.org/stockbridge-theatre or 603-437-5200.
Mandy Patinkin brings concert to Capitol Center
CONCORD — Whether you know him from his famous role of Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride,” as CIA agent Saul Berenson in the popular “Homeland,” or any of his many roles before, after and in between, Mandy Patinkin has carved out a varied career that includes theater, concert stage, film, television and recording artist.
He brings his latest endeavor, “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive,” to the Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre, 44 S. Main St., on Saturday at 8 p.m.
The show features Adam Ben-David on piano.
Tickets are $40-$95.
Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
Timeless classics come together in ‘The All New Piano Men’
MANCHESTER — The timeless music of Billy Joel, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Freddie Mercury comes together in “The All New Piano Men,” which opens Friday at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St.
This original musical production by artistic director Carl Rajotte features a live band, top vocalists and dancers straight from New York City.
“The All New Piano Men” will be on stage Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show continues the following weekend, Jan. 27-29, with the same show times.
Tickets start at $25.
Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.