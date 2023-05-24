A weekend of craft shopping in Meredith
MEREDITH — The scenic Mill Falls Marketplace on Route 3 comes alive with color, flavor and music once again for the 31st annual Memorial Weekend Craft Festival, opening Saturday and running through Monday.
More than 85 juried craftsmen and artisans from all over New England will display their American-made works, including fine jewelry, folk art, quilts, aerial photography, fiber arts, wood burning, hair accessories, leather, ornaments, soy candles and much more.
Come enjoy a variety of specialty foods such as kettle corn, pickles, herbal dips, infused oils, balsamic vinegars, wildflower honey and pepper spreads, among many others.
The fair is held rain or shine. Admission is free admission and friendly pets on a leash are welcome.
Festival hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Monday (Memorial Day), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: castleberryfairs.com.
Louis Tomlinson brings Faith in the Future to NH
GILFORD — Louis Tomlinson will bring his Faith in the Future World Tour to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tomlinson is a former member of One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. He released his first solo album, “Walls,” in 2020 and his second, “Faith in the Future,” in 2022.
The Academic and Snarls will open the show.
Tickets start at $45.
Info: banknhpavilion.com or 603-293-4700.
Go down the rabbit hole with ‘Wonderland’
MANCHESTER — Dimensions in Dance presents “Wonderland,” its 28th annual production, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St.
Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through The Looking Glass,” the story is told through dance, featuring original choreography in ballet, jazz, modern, tap, hip hop, acro, pointe and lyrical.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children.
Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Brimfield North returns to Deerfield Fairgrounds
DEERFIELD — The Brimfield Antique Show heads back to the Deerfield Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Brimfield North, as the event is affectionately called, features 300 vendor spaces occupied by over 200 vendors. The show features antique and vintage vendors in every category including Americana, vintage clothes, vinyl records, advertising, mid-century modern, antique furniture, antique toys and much more. There also will be many handmade vendors as well as several members of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen.
This year, the event is adding a food truck festival that includes over 15 food vendors. There also will be musical entertainment and activities for kids.
General admission is $5.
Info: brimfieldlive.com or 781-324-4400.
Colonial hosts NH’s own Juston McKinney
LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St., will present comedian Juston McKinney at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Portsmouth native McKinney has appeared multiple times on “The Tonight Show,” and has two Comedy Central specials and two Amazon Prime specials, including his latest, “Parentally Challenged.”
Tickets are $36.
Info: coloniallaconia.com or 800-657-8774.