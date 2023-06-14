Toad the Wet Sprocket jumps into NH
NASHUA — Alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket, best known for the introspective, melodic songs “Walk on the Ocean”, “All I Want”, “Something’s Always Wrong” and “Fall Down,” leaps into Nashua Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The RIAA-certified platinum-selling band will perform classic hits, deep-cut tunes and new tracks from its most recent album, “Starting Over,” which features a guest appearance by Michael McDonald.
Another weekend highlight at the new Nashua venue is jazz saxophonist, singer, composer and bandleader Grace Kelly at 8 p.m. Saturday.
By her mid-20s, Kelly already had performed at the Hollywood Bowl and as part of the house band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
For this show, she’s doing two original anthems, “She’s the First” and “We Will Rise,” in a performance with the Nashua High School North’s Treble Choir under the direction of Brianne Biasstoff.
Info: nashuacenterforthearts.com.
Psychic Matt Fraser sees a NH visit in his future
HAMPTON — Medium Matt Fraser, featured in E! Entertainment’s reality TV series “Meet the Frasers” and author of the books “When Heaven Calls” and “We Never Die: Secrets of the AfterLife,” will visit the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Blvd., for an 8 p.m. show Saturday.
Fraser has appeared on numerous national television shows, including “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “The Real Housewives” and “The Doctors.”
He’s known for doing live reading in hopes of connecting people with deceased loved ones.
Info: casinoballroom.com, 603-929-4100.
‘Stray Cat’ rocker Lee Rocker struts into Rochester
ROCHESTER — Lee Rocker is known for his athletic showmanship on upright bass from days with the rockabilly group Stray Cats with Brian Setzer and Slim Jim Phantom.
Rocker will be on the prowl at the Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St., at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Expect renditions of Stray Cats hits “Stray Cat Strut” and “Rock This Town,” along with solo work and reflections of collaborations with Ringo Starr, George Harrison, John Fogerty and The Rolling Stones.
Info: rochesteroperahouse.com.
A high-flying barbecue for dads and their families
NASHUA — Celebrate Father’s Day with the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s annual fly-in barbecue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Boire Field.
The event takes place by the hangar of Nashua Jet Aivation, 83 Perimeter Road.
Pilots can make landings, with vintage and home-built aircraft especially welcome. A ground crew will guide aircraft into parking spaces.
Families can mingle with pilots and inspect the planes, including a light sport aircraft built by high school students at the Manchester School of Technology.
The event will include the Aviation Museum’s “Rob Holland Experience,” a virtual reality exhibit in which visitors don goggles and fly with the Nashua-based world aerobatics champion.
The barbecue buffet will be served at noon in the hangar.
Info: aviationmuseum.org or 603-669-4877.
Who’s hungry? Greek food awaits in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH — The 46th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival runs from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the grounds of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 40 Andrew Jarvis Drive.
Go for the lamb, moussaka, baklava and spanakopita, and enjoy music by the Salonica Boys and dancing by the high school students as well as the Boston Lykeion Ellinidon Dance Troupe.
Food service starts at noon and wraps up at 9 p.m. each day.
Take a tour of the church which opened in the 1960s. The parish was founded in 1931 and initially was located at the corner of Cabot and State streets.
Info: stnicholasgreekfestival.com.