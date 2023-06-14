Toad the Wet Sprocket

 CHRIS ORWIG

NASHUA — Alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket, best known for the introspective, melodic songs “Walk on the Ocean”, “All I Want”, “Something’s Always Wrong” and “Fall Down,” leaps into Nashua Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Matt Fraser

Medium and television personality Matt Fraser will connect with audience members and those they have lost at an 8 p.m. program at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on Saturday.
Lee Rocker

Lee Rocker, an upright bass player and showman for the rockabilly group the Stray Cats, is headed to the Rochester Opera House on Sunday night.
Father's day fly-in

Families takes a peek at aircraft during the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire's annual fly-in barbecue at Nashua's Boire Field.