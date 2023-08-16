Big band dance party coming to Nashua
NASHUA — The City of Nashua invites everyone to Renaissance Park on Water Street for a free evening of outdoor live music and dancing, as its popular Dancin’ in the Park series returns at 7 p.m. Friday.
There will be free dance lessons courtesy of Theo Martinez of HTM Dance. Then attendees can dance the night away to the Great American Songbook of Big Band music provided by Dan Gabel and the Abletones.
Soel Sistas will bring their delicious hot food truck, and Hazy Ice Cream will be there with theirs, to cool things down.
The event is free, and all ages are welcome.
Info: facebook.com/GateCity Government.
Mahrajan celebrates Middle Eastern cuisine
MANCHESTER — The Mahrajan, a Middle Eastern food festival, will be held Friday through Sunday at Our Lady of the Cedars Church, 140 Mitchell St.
The event was started by parishioners of Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Church to celebrate and share the rich food and cultural traditions of Lebanon.
The food offered will include lamb and chicken kabob dinners, stuffed grape leaves, lamb and chicken shawarma, falafel, meat pies, many desserts and much more.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is free.
Info: mahrajan-nh.com.
Cornish Fair features family-friendly fun
CORNISH — The Cornish Fair will take place Friday through Sunday on Town House Road. This year’s theme is sunflowers.
The fair is a family friendly, educational, agricultural event that features fruits and vegetable exhibits, horse and oxen pulling, 4-H, crafts, children’s activities, live entertainment, vendors, amusement rides, the Cornish Fair pageants and more.
It is also home to the largest dairy show in all of New Hampshire, and remains committed to the education and sustainability of the agriculture industry.
New this year is Wee Wee Racing Pigs, an entertaining event where crowds watch little piggies race to the finish line.
Info: cornishfair.org
Fall in love with ‘The Wedding Singer’
NEW LONDON — This is the last weekend to see the New London Barn Playhouse’s production of “The Wedding Singer,” which continues through Sunday at its 84 Main St. theater.
Based on the memorable 1998 Adam Sandler movie of the same title, “The Wedding Singer” follows Robbie Hart, a wedding singer heartbroken after being dumped at the altar, and Julia Sullivan, a soon-to-be bride, and their unlikely blooming romance.
Showtimes are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Friday; 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets start at $22 for adults.
Info: nlbarn.org or 603-526-6710.
Nashua Center presents ‘Mother of a Comedy Show’
NASHUA — The “Mother of a Comedy Show” will take place at 8 p.m. Friday at the Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main St.
The show stars Kelly MacFarland, Kerri Louise and Christine Hurley. The ladies travel the country as true professional stand-up comedians, each having their own long list of impressive credits, but in the “Mother of a Comedy Show” they come together as friends.
MacFarland, Louise and Hurley have battled in the comedy clubs and done hundreds of corporate and theater shows.
Tickets are $36.
Info: nashuacenterforthearts.com.