'Little Women'

Majestic’s “Little Women” stars, from top left, Isabella Charlebois as Jo March and Ava Dulac as Marmee March, and bottom, from left, Kelsey Sweet as Beth March, Samantha Mastroberte as Amy March and Dara Brown as Meg March.

 provided by majestic theatre

Theatre UP presents Shakespeare’s ‘Dream’

LITTLETON — The Littleton Opera House stage, 2 Cottage St., will be filled with fairies and Athenians for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which opens Friday and runs through May 21.