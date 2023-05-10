Theatre UP presents Shakespeare’s ‘Dream’
LITTLETON — The Littleton Opera House stage, 2 Cottage St., will be filled with fairies and Athenians for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which opens Friday and runs through May 21.
Theatre UP will present the story of Hermia, Demetrius, Lysander and Helena: four misguided lovers whose journey into the woods lands them in even more trouble, as members of the fairy kingdom decide to use them as pawns in their own games.
Show times are Fridays and Saturdays, May 12, 13, 19 and 20, at 7:30 p.m. There are two Sunday matinee performances on May 14 and 21 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for children and seniors.
Info: www.theatreupnh.org or 603-707-4615.
Sheep & Wool Festival at Deerfield Fairgrounds
DEERFIELD — The 45th annual Sheep & Wool Festival takes over the Deerfield Fairgrounds, 34 Stage Road, on Saturday and Sunday.
The weekend will be filled with workshops, lectures and demonstrations, including “How to Show Sheep,” “Getting to Know Your Fleece: From Growing It to Harvesting It,” herding dog demonstrations and more. There will also be a Youth Sheep Show, a fleece sale and judging, and a variety of festival vendors.
Admission is $10; it’s free for kids 12 and younger.
Info: nhswga.org.
Howie Mandel makes stop at The Music Hall
PORTSMOUTH — Howie Mandel, a mainstay of the American comedy scene, will visit the Seacoast on Sunday for a 7 p.m. show at The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St.
Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. He can be seen on NBC’s flagship series “America’s Got Talent,” where he has served as a judge for 11 seasons. He recently finished production on his new documentary, “Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me.”
Other recent projects include judging NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” CNBC’s “Deal or No Deal,” where he served as executive producer and host, and Nat Geo Wild’s “Animals Doing Things,” where he co-hosted with his son Alex.
Tickets are $52.50 to $98.50.
Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Ellis Paul celebrates 30-year career with tour, album
MANCHESTER — Folk artist Ellis Paul, a popular artist on the New Hampshire concert circuit, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of Paul’s career, a milestone he is celebrating on tour and with the release of his new album “55.”
Paul is back on the road after several years of trying to play with Dupuytren’s contracture, a condition that tightly closes the fingers into a fist.
He had surgery to free up the fingers on his left hand, which has allowed him to perform once again, and plans for surgery on the right hand in 2024.
Tickets start at $29.
Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Majestic teens take on timeless ‘Little Women’
DERRY — The Majestic Academy Teens will present “Little Women: The Musical” this weekend at The Derry Opera House, 29 W. Broadway.
“Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. It is based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, with music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and book by Allan Knee.
Majestic’s production stars teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the direction of Jocelyn Duford with musical direction by Keith Belanger.
Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above, and $12 for youth 17 and younger.
Info: majestictheatre.net or 603-669-7469.