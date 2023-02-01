Rob Schneider brings ‘Issues’ tour to Concord
CONCORD — Stand-up comic and “Saturday Night Live” veteran Rob Schneider will bring his “I Have Issues” tour to the Chubb Theatre, 44 S. Main St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.
After SNL, Schneider went on to a successful career in films and television, and continues his worldwide standup tour. He had a starring role in NBC’s sitcom “Men Behaving Badly,” as well as in movies including “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Animal,” “The Hot Chick” and more.
The three-time Emmy-nominated writer for SNL is currently co-starring in Netflix’s “Home Team,” starring Kevin James and is embarking on his stand-up comedy tour throughout the summer.
Tickets are $31.50-$75.
Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
Iconic balladeer Liv Taylor coming to the Queen City
MANCHESTER — Singing storyteller Livingston Taylor will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Dana Center, 100 Saint Anselm Drive.
Taylor has been making music for more than 50 years. His Top 40 hits include “Carolina Day,” “Get out of Bed” and “I Will Be In Love with You,” among many others, some of which were recorded with his brother, James.
His shows feature some of these hits, as well as tender ballads and even a Gershwin tune or two, as Taylor weaves personal stories, anecdotes and front-porch rapport throughout. Tickets are $45.
Info: tickets.anselm.edu or 603-641-7700.
Strawbery Banke hosts ‘Skating with the Stars’
PORTSMOUTH — Strawbery Banke Museum, in partnership with Ice Dance International, will present the fourth annual “Seacoast Skating with the Stars” on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond, the Museum’s outdoor skating rink.
The six 2023 “Seacoast Skating with the Stars” contestants are local celebrities Joanna Kelley, Ashleigh Tucker Pollock, Ned Raynolds, Logan Sherwood, Emmett Soldati and Cynthia Mead Whitcomb.
Directed by Douglas Webster, Ice Dance International and Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond artistic director, the six local “stars” are paired with IDI pros in a skate-off for audience votes. As in “Dancing with the Stars,” judges give their marks on skill and expression. The event also includes performances by the IDI company.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-17, and free for children younger than 5.
Info: StrawberyBanke.org/events/skatingstars.cfm or 603-422-0600.
Come as you are to see Saved by the 90s
LEBANON — Saved by the 90s, a fly tribute band, will bring its huge interactive party to the Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The show is like a live mixtape (remember those?) featuring the most iconic songs of the decade that was fueled by grunge, gangsta rap and girl-powered pop. Jam along in your seat or get up and join the dance zone, a dedicated space at the foot of the stage. Tickets are $35.
Info: lebanonoperahouse.org or 603-448-0400.
New collaborative art show opens Friday
NEW LONDON — A new exhibition of photographs and paintings by local visual artists will open to the public on Friday as part of the Center for the Arts’ First Friday Gallery Stroll, which takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bar Harbor Bank and Trust on Main Street.
The exhibit will feature paintings created by members of the CFA’s Art Café based on photographic works by members of the Photography Café, as part of a creative collaboration between the two groups.
The show, entitled “Where Painterly Art and Photography Converge,” will feature 15 paintings and one sculpture displayed next to the photographs used as reference images.
Photography Café coordinator Jay Fitzpatrick and Art Café leader Roger Wells worked together to coordinate the efforts of each group’s participating members.