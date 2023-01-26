Palace welcomes tribute band with ‘Open Arms’
MANCHESTER — Foreigners Journey, featuring Constantine Maroulis, will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St.
Foreigners Journey pays tribute to two of rock’s great ‘80s arena bands — Foreigner and Journey. The show will include rock ballads such as “Faithfully” and “Open Arms,” along with rock classics such as “Cold As Ice,” “Urgent,” “Hot Blooded,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Anyway You Want It,” and many more. All of the hits will be performed just as the originals were in their original key and pitch.
Maroulis is an “American Idol” icon and has been nominated twice for a Tony Award for Broadway’s “Rock of Ages.”
Tickets start at $29.
Info: 603-668-5588 or palace theatre.org.
UNH Museum of Art reopens with new exhibits
DURHAM — Two new exhibits open today at the University of New Hampshire’s Museum of Art in the Paul Creative Arts Center, 30 Academic way.
“Myths Retold: Paintings by Rosemarie Beck” and “Grant Drumheller: In the Garden” will be on view through April 1. There is an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. today.
All programs are open to the public and free of charge.
“Myths Retold” presents a collection of paintings and embroideries spanning over 40 years of Beck’s career from the mid-1970s through the early 2000s, exploring relationships and universal themes of love, sacrifice and power through scenes from classical Greek mythology and English literature.
“In the Garden” is a selection of contemporary paintings from Drumheller (a UNH professor emeritus of art) never before exhibited as a collection. For this exhibit, the artist’s honed observational eye turns inward to capture the vitality and ever-changing dynamic of a family — in this case, his own.
Museum hours are Monday through Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.
Info: 603-862-3712 or cola.unh.edu/museum-art.
Get down with the Boogie Wonder Band
DERRY — The Boogie Wonder Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St.
In the past, the Boogie Wonder Band has shared the stage with Kool & The Gang, Village People, The Jacksons, Rick James, War, CHIC, KC & the Sunshine Band, Gloria Gaynor and many more.
The 10-piece band busts out funk-a-licious grooves and disco-strutting jams like it is straight out of the ’70s. Channeling the era with a full throttle high-octane live show, each member dons eye-popping Las Vegas-inspired costumes and flashy personas.
Tickets are $40.
Info: 603-437-5100 or tupelomusichall.com.
Illusionist Leon Etienne rocks the Rex
MANCHESTER — Illusionist Leon Etienne brings his critically acclaimed hit show, “Magic Rocks!,” to the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., on Saturday from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Etienne is recognized for his onstage charisma, a fast-paced, high-energy, rock ‘n’ roll edge performance style, and his no-nonsense approach to magic. He has appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!”
His family-friendly show features grand illusions, award-winning sleight of hand and comedy in an immersive experience.
Tickets are $29.
Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org/rex-theatre.
‘Cats’ prowl into Majestic Academy tale
DERRY — “Cats: Young Actors Edition” claws its way onto stage in a Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts production at 7 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway.
The performance is a brief adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical that is specially tailored for young actors. Based on “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot, “Cats” brings alive felines such as Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Jennyanydots and more as they each tell their story in the junkyard playground to their wise leader, Old Deuteronomy.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for ages 65 and above, and $10 for youth 17 and under.
Info: 603-669-7469 or majestictheatre.net.