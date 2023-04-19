Audubon plans family fun for Earth Day event
AUBURN — Celebrate Earth Day 2023 with a variety of family-friendly activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the New Hampshire Audubon’s Massabesic Center, 26 Audubon Way.
Activities include guided nature walks, bluebird nest-box building, animal ambassador presentations, children’s story time and crafts, and more. Master Gardeners will be onsite to assist in bringing conservation efforts home with advice on vegetable gardens, rain gardens, planting for pollinators, and container planting. Learn about the importance of pollinators while children participate in their own Monarch Migration adventure. Move inside and stroll through the Love our Planet art exhibit, attend a children’s story time, and meet some of our resident reptiles.
Tickets are available at $15 for a family of four. Each family will receive a free Bluebird nesting box and a Silky Dogwood shrub to plant.
Info: nhaudubon.org/earth-day or 603-224-9909.
Songweavers bid farewell to longtime director
CONCORD — Peggo Horstmann Hodes will lead her final concert as director of the Songweavers Women’s Chorus at 5 p.m. Saturday, when the group presents “Seasons of Love” at the South Congregational Church, 27 Pleasant St.
Hodes has served as the chorus’ director for the past 12 years, and will retire from the role at the end of the Concord Community Music School’s school year.
“Seasons of Love” is a celebration of the 32 song-filled years since Songweavers first began in 1991 and the retirement of Hodes.
The concert will include the title song from the musical “Rent,” Iz Kamakawiwo’ole’s medley of “Over the Rainbow” and “Wonderful World” with a small ensemble of ukuleles, as well as two songs written by New Hampshire composers including a premiere of Steve Schuch’s song, “Psalm of Life: A New Ode to Joy,” arranged for Songweavers, and “A Place Called Home” by Kathy Lowe.
Tickets are $15-$20.
Info: ccmusicschool.org or 603-228-1196.
Folk and roots trio Nickel Creek to perform at Chubb Theatre
CONCORD — Platinum-selling, internationally renowned roots trio Nickel Creek will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Capitol Center for the Arts Chubb Theatre, 44 S. Main St.
The group consists of mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins. The Grammy-winning band has revolutionized folk and roots music. The trio broke through in 2000 with its Grammy-nominated, Alison Krauss-produced self-titled LP, and won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album with its next release, “This Side.”
Tickets are $53.75-$75.75.
Info: 603-225-1111 or ccanh.com.
Palace Theatre to present popular rock musical ‘Rent’
MANCHESTER — The popular rock musical “Rent,” which will be performed with a live orchestra, opens Saturday at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St.
With music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, “Rent” is loosely based on Puccini’s opera “La Boheme.” It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in lower Manhattan’s East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.
Disclaimer: “Rent” contains adult subject matter.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances running through May 14.
Tickets are $25-$46.
Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
EagleMania to play favorites at Flying Monkey
PLYMOUTH — For more than a decade, EagleMania has entertained audiences by spectacularly reproducing the music of the Eagles. The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center, 39 N. Main St.
EagleMania plays to internationally sold-out audiences with its five-part harmony, virtuoso guitar work and uncanny ability to emulate the distinct sound of The Eagles. The show consists of the Eagles’ greatest hits, as well as select Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh solo efforts.
Tickets start at $29.
Info: flyingmonkeynh.com or 603-536-2551.