Shop ‘til you drop at Woman’s Day Expo
CONCORD — This one’s for the ladies! The annual Woman’s Day Expo will be held Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road.
There will be shopping, demos, hourly giveaways, samples, swag bags and more. Meet with vendors about career development, travel, financial planning, shopping, fashion, food, entertainment and cosmetics.
Tickets are $5.
Proceeds help support the New Hampshire Breast Cancer Association.
Info: myneevent.com/womans-day-expo-2 or 603-228-2784.
YMCA hosts free KidsFest in Nashua
NASHUA — The 2023 Southern New Hampshire KidsFest is a free community event that takes place Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Westwood Park Branch of the YMCA of Greater Nashua, 90 Northwest Blvd.
Come learn about activities and classes available year-round and summer camps for kids of all ages; and businesses that cater to kids such as clothing, birthday parties, entertainment and more.
Enjoy live entertainment, kids’ games and activities; a ninja course; prizes; food trucks; touch-a-truck; and interactive booths.
Info: lserami@nmymca.org or 603-402-2258.
A grown-up fundraiser for the Children’s Museum
DOVER — The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire, 6 Washington St., will offer a unique, grown-up-only fundraising event, “Cider Flights & Tasty Bites,” on Saturday, from 7 to 9 p.m.
This special collaboration with North Country Hard Cider Company will feature tasty 4-ounce locally crafted cider pours paired with tasty bites from local restaurants amongst the museum’s two floors of hands-on, interactive exhibits.
The Children’s Museum also is partnering with local restaurants and food purveyors to offer tasty bites for this fundraiser, including Dos Mexican Eats, Ohana Kitchen, Aviation Kitchen and Brewing, and Cabot Creamery.
A portion of each ticket sold will benefit The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire’s exhibits and programs.
Tickets are $25 to $50.
Info: childrens-museum.org.
Jewel Music Venue hosts Powerhouse Comedy show
MANCHESTER — Powerhouse Comedy presents “We’ve Had Enough” on Friday, from 8 to 11 p.m., at Jewel Music Venue, 61 Canal St.
Gee Johnson will host a variety of comedians from across the United States, including Praise EJ, Mr. Kuze, Yogi Marquis, Toppfliight and Manchester’s own Torrey Slaughter.
Tickets are $15-$20.
Info: 603-819-9336.
Young actors perform ‘Anything Goes: Youth Edition’
DERRY — The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts will present “Anything Goes: Youth Edition” from Friday to Sunday at the Derry Opera House, 29 W. Broadway.
The production, a brief adaptation of “Anything Goes” with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, is specially tailored for younger actors.
“Anything Goes” is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a score with highlights including “You’re the Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Anything Goes” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”
Show times are Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors 65 and above, and $10 for youth 17 and under.
Info: 603-669-7469 or majestictheatre.net.