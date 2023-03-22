'Anything Goes: Youth Edition'

Maximilian Yakubovich as Billy Crocker and Reya Rivera as Hope Harcourt will star in “Anything Goes: Youth Edition,” which takes place Friday through Sunday at Derry Opera House.

 provided by majestic theatre

Shop ‘til you drop at Woman’s Day Expo

CONCORD — This one’s for the ladies! The annual Woman’s Day Expo will be held Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road.