Great Bay festival offers variety of food and fun
STRATHAM — Hungry? Bring your appetite to the Great Bay Food Truck Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Stratham Hill Park, 270 Portsmouth Ave.
There will be a variety of food trucks serving up fare from all over the world. You can also enjoy the beer garden, live music, games and activities for all ages, including a touch-a-truck and kid-friendly giveaways.
Tickets are $10-$25.
Clever canines to take the stage at Dana Center
MANCHESTER — From Primetime TV, the Big Apple Circus and now to Saint Anselm College comes Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Dana Center, 100 Saint Anselm Drive.
With flawless timing and dogged agility, Peers and his troupe of talented pups take to the stage for a springtime family show. A graduate of the Ringling Clown College, Peers endures all the gags and goofs these pups pull on him. The dogs also will show off their many skills, including ladder-climbing, rope-jumping and skateboard-riding.
Tickets are $45.
Info: tickets.anselm.edu or 603-641-7700.
NH Farm, Forest and Garden Expo grows bigger
DEERFIELD — The 40th annual NH Farm, Forest and Garden Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This year, the expanding expo moves to the Deerfield Fairgrounds, 34 Stage Coach Road.
This family-friendly event features engaging exhibitors, agriculture experts, educational workshops, agricultural demonstrations, children’s programs and activities, livestock and horticultural competitions, and more.
Admission is $10 per person, free for ages 12 and younger.
Info: nhfarmandforestexpo.org or 603-271-3551.
The Flying Monkey hosts Wallflowers on Saturday
PLYMOUTH — The Wallflowers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Flying Monkey, 39 S. Main St.
Led by founding singer, songwriter and guitarist Jakob Dylan, the group is best known for its mid-90s hit songs “One Headlight” and “6th Avenue Heartache.” “Exit Wounds,” the brand-new Wallflowers studio offering, marks the first new material in more than a decade.
Tickets start at $69.
Info: flyingmonkeynh.com or 603-536-2551.
New comedy ‘Not a Word’ premieres in Concord
CONCORD — The Community Players of Concord will wrap its 95th season with a world-premiere comedy, “Not a Word,” Friday through Sunday at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St.
Written and directed by New Hampshire writer Wallace J. Pineault, “Not a Word” takes place in a boarding house off Hollywood Boulevard in 1920, when innocent Miriam Van Hiberhauser arrives and unpacks her dreams of becoming the next Mary Pickford on the silver screen.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18-$20.