Celebrate Concord with Market Days Festival
CONCORD — The 49th annual Market Days Festival celebrating the Concord community runs through Saturday on Main Street.
The festival features live music, family-friendly activities and 150 local vendors selling clothes, food, jewelry and more.
Three stages will feature locally and nationally known entertainers. This year’s headliner is Michael Glabicki, lead singer and guitarist of Rusted Root and his current band Uprooted, who will perform Friday at 8 p.m.
There also will be free demonstrations, games, face painting, workouts, salsa dancing, jam sessions and more on the State House Lawn and City Plaza.
Admission is free. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Info: intownconcord.org or call 603-226-2150.
Palace Theatre welcomes comedian Brian Regan
MANCHESTER — Comedian Brian Regan visits the Palace Theatre Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. show.
Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling him, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.”
Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Regan’s nonstop theater tour continuously fills venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.
Tickets are $39-$59.
Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Garden tour supports Symphony NH
Explore a number of extraordinary gardens and other points of interest including a sculpture park, winery and tea sampling during the Friends of Symphony NH Garden Tour, which takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Milford, Brookline and Hollis.
There also will be live musical interludes as well as plein air painters in the splendor of several of the gardens.
The self-guided tour takes place rain or shine.
You can begin at any of these garden locations: 90 West St., Milford; 25 King St., Milford; 438 Mason Road, Milford; 278 Route 13, Milford; Andres Institute of Art, 106 Route 13, Brookline; The Cozy Tea Cart, 104A Route 13, Brookline; Averill House Vineyard, 21 Averill Road, Brookline; or Timber Post B&B, 162 Broad St., Hollis.
Tickets are $20.
Info: symphonynh.org or 603-595-9156.
‘Medium Next Door’ visits Laconia
LACONIA — The Lakeport Opera House, 781 Union Ave., will host “Margaritas with the Medium Next Door” featuring spirit medium Maureen Hancock at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Hancock will present an event of spirit messages and bar spirits in a show filled with laughter and tears, as many loved ones in spirit reach out for a healing connection.
She is an internationally renowned spirit medium, intuitive, teacher, lecturer, holistic healer, and author of the bestselling book, “The Medium Next Door: Adventures of a Real-Life Ghost Whisperer.”
Hancock has spent decades demystifying the overwhelming subject matter of death, and helping individuals to flex their intuitive muscle and tap into messages from spirits.
Tickets are $50-$70.
Info: lakeportopera.com or 603-519-7506.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at Prescott Park
PORTSMOUTH — A singing plant. A daring hero. The campy and outrageous musical comedy “Little Shop of Horrors” opens at 7 p.m. Friday at Prescott Park.
A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood hit musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theater-goers for more than 30 years. The story follows Seymour, a meek florist, who chases his chance for success and romance by caring for a giant man-eating plant who now demands to be fed.
Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”) are the creative minds behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.
Come enjoy the summer air of Prescott Park filled with doo-wop hits from this retro classic.
The show runs most Thursdays through Sundays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 13. Dates and times are subject to change.
General admission donation is $5.
Info: prescottpark.org or 603-436-2848.