The Wolves

The Cue Zero Theatre Company will present “The Wolves,” a gritty drama about a high school soccer team, Friday through Sunday in Salem.

 Cue Zero Theatre Company

Cirque Alfonse brings surreal ‘Animal’ to life

GOFFSTOWN — Cirque Alfonse, a young Canadian circus company, reimagines Quebec folklore where traditional farm fables meet the slightly surreal in “Animal,” which takes place at 7:30 p.m. today at the Dana Center, Saint Anselm College, 100 Saint Anselm Drive.