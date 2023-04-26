GOFFSTOWN — Cirque Alfonse, a young Canadian circus company, reimagines Quebec folklore where traditional farm fables meet the slightly surreal in “Animal,” which takes place at 7:30 p.m. today at the Dana Center, Saint Anselm College, 100 Saint Anselm Drive.
Cliches of rural life are joyfully upturned in this multidisciplinary show where circus arts, original live music and dance fuse together featuring a troupe of acrobats, musicians and even a former ski champion.
‘Space Oddity’ follows path of rock idol David Bowie
KEENE — Take a musical journey through one of rock’s most celebrated innovators in “Space Oddity – The Ultimate David Bowie Experience,” which takes place at 8 p.m. Friday at the Colonial Performing Arts Center, 95 Main St.
David Brighton and his band deliver a note-for-note theatrical concert event and multimedia spectacle.The show will transport today’s audiences back in time through some of the most exciting moments in the history of rock music.
Experience Bowie’s miraculous transformation from space-aged rock idol, to polished mainstream media star ... and the timeless classics that forever changed the face of pop culture.
Explore ‘The Secret Garden’ with Project Shakespeare
RINDGE — Project Shakespeare will present “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett at 4 p.m. Saturday at the First Congregational Church, 6 Payson Hill Road.
“The Secret Garden,” directed by Deborah Shakespeare Thurber, is adapted from the popular childrens’ classic.
The story follows the journey of Mary Lennox, a selfish and disagreeable 10-year-old, who is orphaned when her parents die of cholera in the early 1900s and sent to live with her Uncle Archibald Craven in Yorkshire, England.
Encouraged to venture out among the gardens, Mary one day discovers a key to a secret garden that her uncle locked up after the death of his wife.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger.
HAMPTON — Celebrate the music of one of the greatest rock bands of all time with One Night of Queen, performed by Gary Mullen and The Works, which will be presented with shows on two nights — Friday and Saturday — at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Blvd.
In 2000, Gary Mullen won ITVs “Stars in Their Eyes” Live Grand Final, with the largest number of votes ever received in the show’s history. Mullen began touring on his own, and in 2022, formed a band “The Works” to pay tribute to rock legends Queen.
Showtimes for both of the 18-plus shows are 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.