MANCHESTER — New England comics Nick Lavellee and Drew Dunn and host Paul Landwehr will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Sweeney Post, 252 Maple St.
Lavallee, who has performed at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood and the Wilbur Theater in Boston, memorably outlined his choice of celebrity crush in the video “I Love Sally Struthers,” in which he shares smooches with the Emmy Award-winning star of TV’s “All in the Family” and Broadway stages.
Dunn’s highlights include winning the 2017 Boston and 2018 Seattle comedy festivals, and he performed at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival in 2019.
Paul Landwehr, a regular at New England’s clubs and theaters, has opened for the likes of Bobby Kelly, Juston McKinney and Gilbert Gottfried.
Tickets to the show are $20, and are available via eventbrite.com.