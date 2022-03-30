The New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival kicks off today at the Rex Theatre in Manchester with a 7 p.m. screening of Lisa Hurwitz’s documentary “The Automat,” about a restaurant chain that had people of all walks of life slotting nickels into banks of glass-fronted vending machines for comfort food, coffee and a sense of community.
“The Automat to me represents this kind of utopia,” Hurwitz said of the Horn & Hadart restaurants that operated for nearly a century. “It was a company that treated its workers and customers very well, and a place where customers treated each other very well. It was this incredible experiment in kindness.”
The clientele often included marginalized or working-class communities, as well as a long list of celebrities, including comedian, actor and writer Mel Brooks, who stars in the documentary and composed the film’s playful theme song (“There Was Nothing Like the Coffee) At the Automat.” It’s an ode to the self-service coffee station and its silver dolphin spout.
Hurwitz’s interest in cafeteria culture stemmed from going from the “super clicky” lunch room of high school days to a refreshingly welcoming vibe at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash. In 2013, as a senior, she was doing some digging in the college library when she came upon references to the Automat, with its blend of grandeur a self-serve sensibility.
That spurred the filmmaker, who at the time also was a 35-millimeter projectionist at the town movie theater, to research the Automat, which launched in 1902 and lasted until 1991. She began interviewing former employees of the company and collecting memories of high-profile patrons, from the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader and Secretary of State Colin Powell to Starbucks Coffee founder Howard Schultz.
“I’m a bit of a warm and fuzzy person, and I’m gung ho about my values, and about how we have to treat each other. I’m very idealistic about the world and society I’d like to be part of,” Hurwitz said in an interview.
Following the Manchester screening, Hurwitz will be joined by Automat collector and restorer Steve Stollman to share thoughts about the restaurant chain’s enduring appeal.
In the next week and a half, the film festival lineup will be a mix of in-person and virtual screenings of independent and foreign films from 12 countries.
Other highlights of the film festival are the premiers of “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen,” narrated by Jeff Goldblum and directed by Daniel Raim, at 1 p.m. Sunday at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, the Rex Theatre in Manchester and the Showroom in Keene.
Several events are at Red River Theatres in Concord: “The Un-Word,” directed by Leo Khasin, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7; “Tiger Within,” directed by Rafel Zielinski and starring Ed Asner in his last acting role, at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10; and Bob Fosse’s 1972 classic “Cabaret” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10.
Tickets are $12 for in-person shows or per household for online viewing. Online viewers have a 48-hour window to watch each movie anytime during the festival, plus there will be virtual screenings of four of the in-theater films from April 11-24.
For more details, visit nhjewishfilmfestival.com.