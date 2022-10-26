About a month before this quaint waterfront town glitters with red and green Christmas decorations, Portsmouth’s polished facade slips, revealing glimpses of tarnished edges and a growing darkness.

Like clockwork, at 7 p.m. on the last night in October, a moaning horde of the undead lurches, skitters and crunches over autumn’s shriveled, fallen leaves from Peirce Island to Market Square in a gleefully macabre celebration.