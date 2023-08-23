Olesja Allen titled this print “What She Sees ... What I See.” It won first place in the Jack Parfitt Photography exhibition at New Hampshire Art Association in Portsmouth. The distinct view of the child in the foreground and haze of the house in the background hint at the way elements of childhood can be clear or out of focus over time.
Provided by New Hampshire Art Association
Provided by Debra Woodward
Oil painter Debra Woodward titled this piece “Exeter After the Rain.”
Rain or shine, there are some amazing views to be found inside New Hampshire galleries. Here are a trio of highlights:
29 artists take part in Exeter exhibitEXETER — In a colorful group effort, 29 artists’ works in paintings, photography and sculpture are getting the spotlight at the Seacoast Artist Association Gallery, 130 Water St.
They range in hues from the sun setting in “Beach Huts Aglow” by artist Sue Hennigan to “Exeter After the Rain” by Debra Woodward.
The pieces will remain on view through Nov. 5 or until sold. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Attend a Second Friday reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
An interesting combinationJAFFREY — It’s an impressive trio: Painter Pamela Tarbell, sculptor Andy Moerlein and stone, metal and wood artist John Weidman sharing space in an exhibit at the Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., through Sept. 23.
Tarbell operated the Mill Brook Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Concord for more than two decades and is a United States Art in Embassies Artist.
Moerlein’s sculptures have been shown internationally in museums, sculpture gardens and galleries. In New Hampshire, his work has been seen at the Hood Museum Museum of Art at Dartmouth College in Hanover and the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.
Weidman, who is artistic director and co-founder of the Andres Institute, received a 2023 Governor’s Arts Award in the Distinguished Arts Leadership category.
Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Fridays, from noon to five, and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nostalgic memories of homePORTSMOUTH — Catch a glimpse of the final weekend of the 44th annual Jack Parfitt Photography Open Juried Exhibition at Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State St., through Sunday, Aug. 27.
This year’s theme, “Thinking of Home: Memory and the Domestic,” delves into the concept of home through intimate, emotional and nostalgic scenes.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.