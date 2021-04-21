Bob Leger affectionately calls the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom his “connection to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”
Since his first visit in the 1980s, Leger has seen more than 500 concerts at the Casino Ballroom, and he has the ticket stubs, meet-and-greet pictures, guitar picks, cell phone videos and autographed memorabilia to prove it.
“I have seen performers like The Beach Boys, Buddy Guy, B.B. King, George Thorogood dozens of times,” he said. “Some of my favorite shows were Chicago, Doobie Brothers, Foreigner, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Crosby Stills and Nash and ZZ Top.”
But last year was an uncomfortably quiet one for the Ballroom, a fixture on Ocean Boulevard since 1899, and Leger, who already had purchased tickets to 13 shows when the 2020 season was canceled.
“The Ballroom has always offered a diversion and get-away where you could enjoy a show with a few friends, forget the politics and everything else for a few hours,” he said. Then “that was gone.”
But with Gov. Chris Sununu projected to replace current industry-specific operating restrictions, including seating and social distancing requirements, with universal recommendations for “best practices” on May 7, the Ballroom is announcing its return to live music.
The season opener will be on July 2 — a double-bill show by two area favorites, Badfish! A Tribute to Sublime, and Roots of Creation.
“We hope we will be at full capacity by the time we open,” said Andrew Herrick, the Ballroom’s marketing director.
The 2021 Budweiser Concert series is scheduled to run through the middle of November.
A handful of shows going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. include Justin Moore on Friday, Aug. 6; Chris Lane on Thursday, Aug. 19; Lee Brice on Friday, Aug. 27; Scotty McCreery on Thursday, Sept. 9; Kip Moore on Friday, Sept. 24; Foreigner on Thursday, Oct. 28; and Brothers Osborne, Friday, Oct. 29.
“The music is finally back! I can’t even describe how happy I am,” said Leger, who lives in Hampton Beach and has been an Insider’s Club member at the venue since the late 1990s.
Herrick, who is looking forward to the Foreigner and Brothers Osborne concerts, said the venue will continue to announce shows in coming weeks.
“I’m just thrilled that we are actually talking about concerts at all,” he said.
So far, about 20 shows that had be postponed during the pandemic have been rescheduled, including Chris Janson, a double bill with Collective Soul and Better than Ezra, Little River Band, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Blues Traveler, REO Speedwagon, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Styx, Ted Nugent and Joss Stone.
Live and in person
Brett Wilson, the Brookline front man for the Billboard chart-topping Roots of Creation (also known as RoC), is happy to be kicking things off at the Ballroom this season. He’s also scheduled to do a solo show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cercle Club National, 550 Rockland Ave., Manchester.
“I don’t think anyone will ever take (live shows) for granted ever again,” he said. Livestream concerts were a much-needed connection this past year, and it did help the group garner some new fans across the globe. But it’s been hard for band to interact with audiences in virtual concerts.
“We would finish a song and it was silence. I’d ask them to throw out clap emojis below,” he said with a laugh.
It will be a reunion of sorts for Wilson and his bandmates, who first met when they were students at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge.
RoC has a hardcore band of followers, many of whom make multiple road trips to shows in a season and visit the merchandise table along the way. But like much of the grounded music industry in 2020, the band wasn’t able to tour to generate revenue for current or upcoming projects.
“One hundred band shows were canceled basically overnight, and the next week, all the (smaller) bar gigs were gone,” said Wilson.
RoC launched a Kickstarter campaign for creation and promotion of the band’s eighth album, “Dub Free or Die Vol. 1,” which is scheduled for release later this spring. As of Wednesday morning, 247 supporters had donated a total of $22,434.
It’s also why the project is an instrumental jam session, and the reason Brett Wilson’s title has shifted from “singer/guitarist” to “band leader/guitarist.” This album is for the die-hard fans who memorize set lists, search for bootleg recordings, and show up in any way they can. For example, in the song “Mammoth,” the drum and guitar anchor a meandering trip through musical influences from heavy rock and reverb to reggae and electronic. It’s like walking through a musical landscape that keep subtly shifting the view.
For his part, Leger is glad that concerts of any kind are on the horizon at Hampton Beach. But there are two over the years that particularly stood out.
“So far, my most memorable shows were B.B. King and Eddie Money, who both ill at the time and passed a few months later, he said.