I n its third re-invention in three years, the Monadnock Region entertainment brand Northlands is rolling out a two-day jam session and camping experience that’s brimming with “kind vibes.”
The lineup on Friday and Saturday will feature 15 national and regional bands, local food trucks, a beer garden, installation and performance art and even some morning yoga on the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey.
It’s a welcome homecoming of sorts for musician Joe Samba, who says his days working at Bull Moose Music in Salem as a youth helped shape his own fusion of reggae, ska, rock and pop.
“I’m stoked to have people in New Hampshire see the kind of growth I’ve been having,” says Samba, who signed with LAW Records in 2021 and is doing West and East Coast tours for his new album, “Far From Forever.” (The project was recorded at Revelry Studios in Manchester and engineered by Matt Blanchette.)
Samba, who now lives in South Carolina, said music was a part of his life at an early age. “One of the first times I sang was at the Sea Shell Stage in the middle of Hampton Beach on the strip, with my dad’s band. I had two older brothers, who influenced my more metal-themed stuff like Metallica.”
Samba’s sound is upbeat, like a pep talk from someone who’s made it through a rough patch and hopes his words of encouragement will help someone else do the same. The lyrics on his new album deal with love and loss, as well as a sense of “depression — getting over it and finding a light in life,” he says.
So where does Sasquatch figure into this journey? On the album cover illustration of “Far Away,” a kayaker pauses to peer across the water at a lumbering creature in mid-stride through the forest.
“Oh, man,” Samba says and then starts to laugh. “It’s kind of an inside joke between friends. I’ve just always had this kind of obsession with Sasquatch. I just find it funny. My version of the Sasquatch is like this cool guy who lives in the woods and he’s listening to music and dancing through the woods. He’s kind of doing his own thing with his own vibe.”
It’s also a nod to a period of time when Samba was living in Derry and would get up early to kayak out on Beaver Lake when it was quiet. He never spotted Bigfoot in the landscape, but he jokes “that’s kind of where the Sasquatch idea came from — the lone guy having some time with nature.”
It’s a chill notion that oddly fits in well with Northland’s latest incarnation, a feel-food festival that ranges from guitar workshops to wake-up yoga classes and food trucks to performance art.
Changing with the times
Northlands has become adept at rebranding over the past several years, from a summer of drive-in concerts in 2020 to hundreds of socially distanced pods in 2021 and weekend festival in 2022, which organizers anticipate will draw up to 6,000 people.
Initially, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and knocked the entertainment industry out of the spotlight, concert promoters and business partners Seth McNally and Mike Chadinha cobbled together the first Northlands venture, Drive-In Live, in six weeks.
“It was an interesting time, where people flashed headlights and honked instead of the usual clapping and cheering,” McNally said.
That first summer featured Blue Oyster Cult, Allman Betts Band, Smith & Myers (of Shinedown) and Aaron Lewis, among others.
Still, the novelty of the drive-in format wore thin. Many artists didn’t feel the usual connection with the audience. So for the second season, McNally and Chadinha unveiled hundreds of socially-distanced audience pods.
Acts in 2021 included Jake Owen, Indigo Girls, Kip Moore, Marshall Tucker Band and Lee Brice.
But as more people began getting out and looking for entertainment, the Cheshire Fairgrounds was looking to restart some of its own events, especially the Cheshire Fair, which makes its comeback Aug. 4-7. That meant Northlands wouldn’t be able to use the grounds throughout this summer.
“So, we decided to do a multi-act, multi-day festival — basically taking an entire season of concerts and squashing it into one weekend. There are a lot of moving parts to make that one weekend work,” McNally says.
Music milestones
This eclectic schedule marks a variety of milestones. Pink Talking Fish, a tribute fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish fare, and Twiddle, set to release the introspective album “Every Last Leaf” in August, both are making returns to Northlands.
Plus, Haley Jane and Primates are reuniting after a long hiatus, and the Melvin Seals, best known as long-time member of the Jerry Garcia Band, has put together a one-time configuration of a group for a Grateful Dead review.
The Seacoast-based band The Trichomes will share songs from its latest release, “Snake Oil,” what vocalist, guitarist, drummer and melodica player Sefan Trogisch calls a “funk-meets-Balkan-rock” type of project.
“We thoroughly enjoy taking influence from many sources. The main goal isn’t sticking to one genre, but trying to story tell and evoke emotions through varieties of music styles. We will be dropping a new heavy dance funk-style tune, ‘Ode de Longo.’”
Even the band’s name is unusual. Back in 2016, when the first seeds for the Trichomes were planted, Trogisch dug into a question that nagged him as he worked in his garden — what made the scents of plants tend to stick to his fingers?
“Upon some Google searches I found out that ‘trichomes’ or ‘plant hairs’ serve as a defense mechanism for plant life. Their bitter taste and strong aroma act as a deterrent against most animals and insects,” he says.
It seemed a perfect name for a band he hopes would attract fans and have its own kind of staying power.