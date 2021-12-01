After the COVID-19 pandemic dimmed the lights on celebrations in 2020, this holiday season has some familiar bright spots returning to New Hampshire streets and commons.
Here are our picks for the weekend, staring with the Queen City, where Manchester’s Holiday Parade is taking over downtown once on Saturday.
“There are 44 entering groups. We’ll have a lot of people participating. The National Guard alone is bringing 100 individuals,” Lauren Smith, chief of staff for Mayor Joyce Craig, said on Wednesday.
The parade will head down Elm Street at 4 p.m. Look for spirited fanfare from marching bands from Manchester Memorial, Central, and West high schools.
John Clayton, executive director of the Manchester Historic Association and Millyard Museum and former columnist of the New Hampshire Union Leader, and Peter White, host of the talk radio program “The Morning Show” on WMNH 95.3, will emcee the parade from Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Among those crafting floats are the Daniel Webster Council, children of the Manchester Police Athletic League, and the Girl Scouts.
Even the Grinch will be in good spirits, welcoming crowds along Elm Street.
“The Holiday Parade is a great way to kick off the month of December,” Craig said in announcing the parade’s return earlier this month. “The parade didn’t happen during the pandemic (in 2020), so we’re looking forward to bringing one of Manchester’s beloved holiday traditions back downtown.”
The grand finale will be the arrival of Santa, who will be riding in the Manchester Fire Department’s old relief pump.
As in past years, the parade comes after the Santa Claus Shuffle 5K and mile-long fun run, which starts at 3 p.m. Expect a lot of Santa-inspired outfits on walkers and runners.
Info: manchesternh.gov and millenniumrunning.com/santa.
Merrimack builds up some goodwill
MERRIMACK -- The theme of the 28th Holiday Parade is “Building a Bridge to Merrimack’s Future,” in recognition of the town’s 275th anniversary.
The parade begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Commons Shopping Plaza, 515 Daniel Webster Highway, and will end in the town hall parking lot, 6 Baboosic Lake Road.
The Merrimack police and fire departments -- along with Santa and Mrs. Claus -- will ride the route.
Following the parade, a tree-lighting ceremony at 3:45 p.m. will feature Broadway Bound arts school performers, Merrimack Concert Association singing “Sleigh Ride” and “We Three Kings,” and the Merrimack High school Marching Band serving up “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Joy to the World,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Jingle Bells,” “Jolly Old St. Nicholas” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Info: merrimackparksandrec.org.
It’s a ‘Comic Book Christmas’ in Rochester
ROCHESTER -- The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is giving an epic feel to its Holiday Parade.
Themed a “Comic Book Christmas," the parade starts at 3 p.m. Sunday on Wakefield Street by the triangle at the entrance to Spaulding High School and ends on South Main Street by the Rochester Commons.
The lineup will include marching units and floats by area youth, organizations and businesses, along with some special guests, a color guard and equestrians.
In addition, a tree-lighting ceremony will take place Friday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Central Square. Festivities will include a reading by Mayor-Elect Paul Callaghan of the “Night Before Christmas,” carols and dancing by Studio 109 Dance Voice & Drama, cookies and hot chocolate, and visits from Santa Claus.
Info: business.rochesternh.org.
Get the glow with Portsmouth’s Illuminated parade
PORTSMOUTH -- Get ready for one of New Hampshire’s quirkiest holiday celebrations, an event that brings together businesses, community groups and families plus dancers, bike riders, teams and even a mini horse named Windy.
The Illuminated Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting takes place Saturday, with a DJ spinning holiday tunes in Market Square starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, music by the Portsmouth Holiday Ensemble at 5 p.m., remarks by Portsmouth Mayor Rick Becksted and tree lighting at 5:25 p.m., and the start of the parade at 6 p.m. from Goodwin Park area on Islington Street.
It’s also a food drive for local pantries, so bring non-perishables, which volunteers will be collecting along the parade route and in Market Square.
Rain date is Sunday. Info: cityofportsmouth.com.
It’s a Dickens of a show
NASHUA -- A good delivery is in the genes.
Gerald Dickens, actor and the great-great grandson of author Charles Dickens, presents a trio of shows inspired by his ancestor’s famous works and “energetic readings” of the 1860s.
Performances of “A Christmas Carol” will take place today at 7:30 p.m. today at Sky Meadow Club, 6 Mountain Laurels Drive, Nashua. Tickets are $35. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Info: fortingage.com.
In addition, Gerald Dickens will do a show at St. Anselm College’s Dana Center for the Humanities in Goffstown at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $45.
In both shows, he plays more than 25 characters to bring the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s redemption to life.
Dickens, who has been performing his one-man shows for more than 20 years in the United Kingdom and the United States, also presents “The Signalman” at 12:30 p.m. today at the Court Street Theatre, 14 Court St., Nashua. Tickets are $20. Info: fortingage.com.
Rockapella serves up five-part holiday tunes
DERRY -- Globe-trotting contemporary a cappella act Rockapella, a longtime holiday favorite in the Granite State, takes the stage at the Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.
It’s the 18th holiday show here for the ensemble, which includes longtime members Scott Leonard, high tenor, and Jeff Thacher, vocal percussionist, as well as tenor Calvin Jones (since 2013), bass Bryant Vance (since 2016) and tenor Jose Rodriquez (2019).
Rockapella got its start in the early 1990s on PBS’s “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiago?” and has appeared everywhere from PBS' “Do It A Cappella” special hosted by Spike Lee to jingles for Folgers coffee and Almond Joy as well as custom promos for “Today Show;” and an appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno.
Info: stockbridgetheatre.com. For tickets, call the box office at 603-437-5210.
More events in NH:
CONCORD -- Midnight Merriment takes over downtown from 5 to midnight, with shopping promotions, holiday music, strolling carolers and hot-cocoa stations. New this year will be the Concord Arts Market Winter Giftopolis Art Walk. Santa Claus and his helpers will be at New Hampshire Federal Credit Union, 47 N. Main St. All activities are free of charge. Info: intownconcord.org or on the organization’s Facebook page.
DOVER -- Rock My Soul presents “Rockin’ Soulful Holiday Concerts” at the First United Methodist Church in Portsmouth at 7 p.m. Saturday and St. John’s Methodist Church in Dover at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Info: projectmusicworks.org or 207-450-8016.
DURHAM -- Frost Fest runs 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. Family-friendly activities include a bonfire, cookie decorating, crafts and activities, ice sculpting and visits by Santa Claus. There is no admission fee. Info: durhamrec.recdesk.com.
JAFFREY -- Yankee humorist Fred Marple brings his “Christmas Show” to the Park Theatre, 19 Main St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Marple is the author of “Welcome to Frost Heaves,” a collection of semi-true tales, rumors, and outright lies from Frost Heaves. Tickets are $15. Info: 603-532-8888 or theparktheatre.org.
MANCHESTER -- Manchester Community Theatre Players stages the comedy “Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins” Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the MCTP Theatre at the North End Montessori School, 698 Beech St. In-person tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 18 and under, with a $40 maximum per family. To stream the show, it’s $20 per device. Info: mctp.info.
MANCHESTER -- Country music star Eric Church brings his Gather Again Tour to the SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets range from $39 to $169. Info: snhuarena.com.
PETERBOROUGH -- A First Friday celebration downtown will feature a concert of “Handel’s Messiah” at the Unitarian Church at 4 p.m.; a lantern art installation in Putnam Park; holiday trees at the Community Center; and a pop-up holiday art show at the old Sharon Arts store location in Depot Square. Info: monadnocklocal.org/firstfridays.
ROCHESTER -- Sole City Dance presents “The Nutcracker” today through Sunday at the Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St. Tickets range from $24 to $28. There is a 300-seat capacity for each show; Sunday’s 2 p.m. show is sold out. Other show times are 7 p.m. today and Friday as well as 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Info: 603-332-2211 or rochesteroperahouse.com.
SALEM -- Tuscan Village Winter Festival runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. There will be more than 50 local craft and artisan vendors, plus live music and ornament decorating for children. A tree-lighting ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Saturday. Info: tuscanvillagesalem.com/winterfestival.