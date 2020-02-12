CONCORD — The Community Players of Concord presents “The Odd Couple — The Female Version,” the late Neil Simon’s own adaptation of his classic story of mismatched roommates, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St.
Vicky Sandin, of Nashua, directs the 1985 version of Simon’s popular play about two friends who really shouldn’t live together but decide to give it a try anyway. It centers on “Olive” Madison, the easy-going, sloppy divorcee, and “Florence” Unger, her high-strung, fastidious friend. The roommates gather with friends to play Trivial Pursuit (in place of poker), while the amorous Spanish upstairs neighbors, the Costazuela Brothers, replace the Pigeon sisters, for additional laughs.
Simon’s original production starred Rita Moreno and Sally Struthers as Olive and Florence, who played the roles on Broadway for nearly 300 performances before embarking on a multi-year national tour of the show.
The two lead actors in the Concord production have played their parts before. Ursula Minich Boutwell of Gilford played the kind but ultimately exasperated-to-the-point-of-rage Olive in 2012 with the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, while Heather Jacques, of Newbury, played the fabulously neurotic Florence in 2019 with Sunapee Kearsarge Intercommunity Theatre.
Chris Demers of Concord and Matt McGonagle of Gilford are the Costazuela brothers with their series of lost-in-translation Anglo-Spanish malaprops.
Rounding out the cast are Ellen Burger and Erin Reinhard, of Concord; Nancy Rosen, of Dunbarton; and Kendra West-Senor of Warner.
Tickets are $20 for adults or $18 for juniors and seniors.