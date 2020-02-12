PORTSMOUTH — In Seacoast playwright George Hosker-Bouley’s latest comedy, “The Unfortunate Demise of Edwin Picklthwaite,” a husband is discovered murdered on the new couch, and everyone in the house, from his wife to the detective on the case, has a reason for wanting him dead.
The show, set in 1930s London, opens Friday and runs through March 1 at the West End Theatre, 959 Islington, St.
Performances are Friday and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for students, seniors and members of the military. For reservations, call (978) 683-7745.
Hosker-Bouley is drama director at the York High School and York Middle School as well as the founder of the Portsmouth Underbelly Tour, a campy look at the unseemly side of Portsmouth’s history, which ran for 17 years.
Hosker-Bouley also was executive and artistic director of the Prescott Park Arts Festival for 12 seasons.