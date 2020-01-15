PLYMOUTH — More than 200 community members from across 15 New Hampshire towns are banding together as cast and crew in Education Theatre Collaborative’s (ETC) production of “Annie.”
Opening night is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Hathaway Theatre in the Silver Center for the Arts at Plymouth College University (PSU).
The show will run through Sunday, Jan. 26.
ETC’s annual production draws together area generations. Older cast members help younger cast members develop the skills and confidence they need to shine on stage.
The show’s leading lady is 11-year-old Irene Pletcher, of Hanover, who gets a supporting tail wag from 10-year-old Sunny, a former rescue dog who starred as Annie’s precious mutt, Sandy, in the 2014 Broadway revival.
“Annie” also brings many familiar faces back to the Silver Center stage, including Amy Weston of Meredith as Grace, Fran Page of Plymouth as “Rooster” Hannigan and Joe Casey of Plymouth as Drake. Michael Smyth of Orford, an ETC newcomer, will play Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks.
Set in the Great Depression, “Annie” tells the story of an exceptional 11-year-old who uses her poise, personality and positive attitude to escape her “hard-knock” life at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. After staying with billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks one Christmas, Annie wins his heart and they set out on an epic mission to find her parents.
Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip, the Broadway musical features music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin and book by Thomas Meehan.
For show times and tickets, call 535-2787 or (800) 779-3869 or visit www.plymouth.edu/silver-center.