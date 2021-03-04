At the movies – really!
”Raya and the Last Dragon,” Disney’s new animated adventure about a warrior’s search for the last dragon, hits Chunky’s Cinema Pub locations in New Hampshire today.
And the PG movie isn’t just for kids. The tale gets a 21-and-older screening with movie-themed cocktails at Chunky’s theaters at 707 Huse Road, Manchester, and 151 Coliseum Ave., Nashua, at 8 p.m. today [Thursday].
But the kids get their chance first, with 6:30 p.m. screenings there, along with Chunky’s Pelham location, 150 Bridge St., on opening day. Lots of show times also are available this weekend.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” is a premium offering for Disney+ subscribers.
Online brights around NH
Here’s a look at some of the virtual events being planned in the Granite State:
• 3 Doors Down, the multi-platinum rock band, performs “Greatest Hits Live and Electric” Friday at 9 p.m. from Nashville, Tenn., for the Capitol Centre for the Arts.
The band’s anthems include “Kryptonite,” “When I’m Gone,” “Here Without You,” “It’s Not My Time” and “Loser.”
The concert can be streamed on demand for 48 hours after the performance. Tickets are $20. Info: ccanh.com.
• Little Dylan and Stephen Hull play a blues concert from Racine, Wis., at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, for the Lebanon Opera House.
The duo made cameo appearances during big brother Jontavious Willis’ LOH on Location concert last October, and the opera house wanted to bring them back.
Tickets are free but require registration. Info: lebanonoperahouse.org.
• Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra brings some jazzed-up syncopation to an online concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday from the Koontz Theatre in Georgia, presented through Saint Anselm College’s Dana Center for the Humanities.
Peacherine Ragtime has been featured in documentaries and videos and on radio and podcasts across the country.
Tickets: $20. Show will be available to stream through Sunday. Info: anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities.
• Green Heron, a folk duo with guitar, fiddle, banjo and harmonies, plays Boscawen’s High Street Coffee House in a free online show at 7 p.m. Friday on Zoom.
Green Heron has self released two albums — “Folk Heroes” in 2018 and “New Pair of Shoes” in 2019. Scott and Betsy Heron also founded the Americana quartet Mama Ain’t Dead and play alongside the folk and Irish group The Spain Brothers.
This is also an open-mic session, so musicians, comedians and poets are invited to join. Info: High Street Coffee House on Facebook.
• Kearsarge Conservatory of the Performing Arts presents the dance show “Passion Prevails Pandemic” at 7 p.m. Friday through the Center for the Arts of New London, followed by a Zoom Q&A with directors, choreographers and performers. Info: centerfortheartsnh.org/first-Fridays.