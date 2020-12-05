The winter closure of the Palace Theatres announced late last week will sting downtown businesses and local performers, as Manchester hunkers down against COVID-19.
Emma Hauser spent weeks preparing for the Palace Theatre’s Christmas Spectacular. The Bedford 10th-grader rehearsed with the whole cast on Zoom and practiced with a small group over FaceTime.
With the Spectacular set to open Friday, Hauser was starting to feel some pre-show jitters.
The email came Thursday, telling Hauser the show was off. On Friday, the Palace Theatre’s leaders decided to suspend live performances into January.
For performers like Hauser, the decision was disappointing.
“I put in a lot of hard work. And so did my friends,” she said. But she said canceling the show and closing the theater for now was the right thing to do.
The Jimmy LeHoux Band was getting ready for a show at the Rex Theatre — but they learned Friday the show was off, when the Rex closed along with the Palace.
“We love performing and we love playing. But we also understand the safety of the community is most important,” bandleader Jimmy LeHoux said.
He said he had expected the theaters might close again and had been getting calls from ticketholders nervous about attending the show, even with masks and social distancing.
In a note to theatergoers on its website, the Palace said it expects to continue some virtual events, and Hauser hopes she can keep going to some theater classes online.
But the suspension of in-person performances will ripple across downtown.
The Palace is the “crown jewel” of downtown, said Intown Manchester’s Sara Beaudry.
They’re a driving force for all of our businesses downtown,” Beaudry said. “When (people) come to the Palace, they go out to dinner, they stop and do some shopping — especially around Christmas.”
Michael Skelton of the Greater Manchester Chamber said that in a normal year, the Palace’s shows bring about 150,000 people to downtown Manchester.
“That drives our downtown restaurant community. Our entertainment sector is part of what has led to a success story of downtown Manchester,” Skelton said. “In the short term, it certainly will have an impact.”
Kristina Hauser, Emma Hauser’s mother, said there were few theater programs in the area outside the schools.
Does she worry the Palace could close for good?
“I don’t think the community would ever let that happen,” Kristina Hauser said. “People love it too much.”
Skelton urged anyone who is able to support the Palace and other local businesses to do so.
“We always talk about how it’s important to support small businesses and nonprofits. They’re always there for us, and now is the time for us to be there for them.”
He suggested buying gift cards from local businesses, buying from local shops, donating to nonprofits and getting takeout from local restaurants.
“Take an ‘all of the above’ approach to supporting our small biz and nonprofits,” Skelton said. “It’s important for us to do our part to make sure these institutions and small businesses are here for our community, when we’re ready to get back to normal.”
LeHoux said he’s looking forward to that first “normal” full-capacity show, hopefully sometime next year.
“If we can celebrate getting through this, it’ll make for a better show, a better time.”