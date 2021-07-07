MANCHESTER — Swim with a Mission (SWAM) takes over the Delta Dental Stadium, home of the NH Fisher Cats, in a Veteran Festival with parachute, military and K9 demonstrations, as well as a handful of high-profile guests Saturday.
Attendees will get the chance to meet U.S. Navy SEALs and enjoy a day of military-related activities on the field.
Special guests will include:
Chris Cassidy — A veteran of three NASA space flights, he recently served as Commander on the International Space Station for Expedition 63. As a U.S. Navy SEAL, he received the Bronze Star for valor and The Presidential Unit Citation for leading a nine-day operation at the Zharwar Kili Cave on the Afghanistan/Pakistan border.
Captain Phillips — The American merchant mariner served as captain of the MV Maersk Alabama, which was carrying U.S. aid to Somali refugees in Kenya when it was hijacked by Somali pirates in April 2009. Phillips’ captors were killed by U.S. Navy SEALs.
Dan Crenshaw — The American politician and former U.S. Navy SEAL was deployed to Fallujah, Iraq, with SEAL Team Three, his first of five overseas deployments. In 2012, he was hit by an improvised explosive device blast during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan. After surgeries on his damaged eyes, he went on to deploy twice more, first back to the Middle East in 2014 and then South Korea in 2016. He earned two Bronze Stars, the Purple heart and the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor. In 2018, he was elected to Congress to represent Texas’s Second Congressional District.
Travis Mills — As part of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne, he was critically injured on his third tour of duty in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device while on patrol on April 10, 2012. He lost portions of both legs and both arms. He is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive his injuries. He and his wife, Kelsey, founded the Travis Mills Foundation to assist 9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation.
This year Swim With A Mission has a goal of raising more than $1 million for veterans charities.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. with activities on the field and the main demonstrations at 4 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit swimwithamission.org.
Elsewhere in the Granite State this weekend:
Ball in the House plays at Depot Park
Peterborough — The acapella R&B soul and pop group Ball in the House opens its free Music in the Park series with a 6 p.m. show Friday in Depot Park. The Boston-based ensemble has opened for the Beach Boys, Jonas Brothers, Temptations, Fantasia, Gladys Knight, Lionel Richie and Blondie. Bring a picnic and lawn chairs to enjoy the outdoor concert, where the Contoocook and Nubansuit Rivers meet.
Info: musicindepotpark.com
Chunky’s Cinemas present preview of ‘Black Widow’
Chunky’s Cinemas’ Manchester, Nashua and Pelham locations are giving the big kids — adults 21 and older — a chance to see a preview screening of “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films “Civil War” and “Infinity War.” The 8 p.m. viewing parties will themed events, including a “Black Widow”-inspired cocktail. The movie gets its general release Friday in theaters and on Disney+.
Info: chunkys.com.
Tupelo’s drive-in series features Adam Ezra Group
Derry — Adam Ezra Group, a Boston-bred folk-rock band that has opened for the Wallflowers, Galactic, John Oates, the Wailers, Southside Johnny, Graham Parker and America, will do three shows this week in Tupelo Music Hall’s drive-in concert series. Concerts will be at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday outside the venue at 10 A St.
Info: tupelomusichall.com
Akwaaba performs at Independence Festival
Exeter — Theo Martey and the Akwaaba Ensemble, a West African drumming and dance ensemble, performs at 5 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the historic Folsom Tavern, 164 Water St. Martey, originally from Ghana, founded the Akwaaba Ensemble in Manchester.
The Exeter concert, sponsored by RiverWoods Exeter, is part of the ongoing American Independence Festival at the American Independence Museum. To take part in other festival events, including artisan and military demonstrations and re-enactments from the First Regiment of New Hampshire and Ladies Association of Revolutionary America, purchase tickets at independencemuseum.org.
Akwaaba’s schedule also includes a noon concert July 24 at the Hampton Fall Common bandstand and a 3 p.m. Aug. 14 show at the Nexus Music and Arts Festival at Colburn Park in Lebanon.
Reading series kicks off in Canaan
Canaan — The Canaan Meetinghouse Reading Series kicks off today at 7 p.m. with Andrew Delbanco presenting “The War Before the War: Fugitive Slaves and the Struggle for America’s Soul from the Revolution to the Civil War,” a New York Times Notable Book Selection, at the Meetinghouse on Canaan Street.
Delbanco earned the Nation Humanities Medal in 2012.
In addition, Rebecca Makkai will present “The Great Believers,” which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2018.
Inside seating will be limited to 100. Audio speakers will be set up outside for overflow; bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Info: canaanlibrary.org