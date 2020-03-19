Editor's note: Patch Orchards posted the following message on its Facebook page on March 17: "As members of the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association we support (the Maple Weekend cancelation) decision to help encourage social distancing. We do have maple and apple products for sale, by appointment only, including: maple syrup, apple cider, hard cider in two varieties, and more."
Patch Orchards in Lebanon really does want to keep the sugaring business all in the family.
Just as this year’s maple season is expected to wrap, the Patch family will welcome a new baby - a 9th generation Patch, and a possible future sugarmaker.
Barbara Patch, whose husband, Mathew, owns Patch Orchards, was excited to share the news recently with the Union Leader.
“This one's coming in April. I'm so proud. I’m a grandma,” she said, laughing.
Along with that bundle of joy, preparations are under way to make sure this year’s collection of maple syrup is the best it can be, including expanding their operation.
Patch said one part of their expansion has been to simply add more taps, and Patch Orchards has plenty – about 28,000. And they’re not done yet.
“We're hoping to get to 50,000 taps in the future, to be able to support three more families,” she said.
Decades ago, Patch Orchards was quite a small operation. Patch said back when their sugaring business was still young, the family could tap trees with just farm equipment.
“I can remember my grandfather and Matt's grandfather, they used to do it with a tractor. My grandfather did it with a pair of steers and with buckets,” Patch said.
But with more trees and therefore more taps, the family knew they would need help keeping up with the sap as it comes in.
So they recently pivoted to a modern method. It turns out there is an app for tapping.
“We've had to add technology to be able to handle that many taps. Now we of course have a tubing system with vacuum on them and we even have sensors at the end of each line so that we can determine how much, (or) if there's any leaks in the system,” Patch said by phone from San Diego.
She said the app can tell them if the tubes need tending to or if something else goes wrong. She was able to check it while on her business trip.
The farm’s history stretches far into the past. The Patch family has been working the same land for eight generations. The land was first settled by Wetherell Hough in 1775 on what they call the “third hill” from the river.
“My husband's family came up the Connecticut (river) in 1775 and settled on the third hill because the first two were already settled,” she said.
Back then, the family first raised sheep and jersey cows on the farm, then switched to Holsteins by the mid-20th century. They started the apple orchard when the family was in its fourth generation.
“Our original property was only 300 acres and we expanded by buying a thousand acres within two miles of downtown Lebanon,” Patch said.
But their newest plot of land could have looked very different.
“We were very fortunate that this piece of property that we were able to buy was supposed to have 334 houses, a couple of golf courses and tennis courts, and it was supposed to be a big development. That didn't happen and we were able to purchase it. Now it will be covered with sugar lines instead of houses.”
And their children’s decision to leave their 9-to-5 jobs to work full-time on the farm has been integral to production.
“Our three sons own part of the land; they had left engineering jobs. Two of them have their master's. They've worked in the engineering fields for nine to 11 years depending on which one, and they want to continue the tradition and continue on the farm legacy."
Of the expansion and added taps, Patch said: “It was quite an undertaking. We couldn't have done it without them and we wouldn't be able to produce syrup without them coming back.”
Patch said this year, the sap started running early, too. Things are rolling, for which she’s grateful.
“And (it’s) good news for our family. Because the ninth generation’s coming along,” she said.
Patch Orchards is at 40 Patch Road in Lebanon. Call 448-4130 or visit www.patchorchards.com.