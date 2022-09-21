Paula Poundstone

Paula Poundstone will be hanging around two New Hampshire stages in the next couple of weeks.

 SHANNON GREER

Even when Paula Poundstone is at a loss for words, her quick reflexes can’t help but kick in and return the serve.

The stand-up comedian and longtime panelist on NPR’s news quiz show “Wait Wait Don’t Tell me” is known for bantering with audiences, riffing off their comments with a mix of strategically placed statements one minute and meandering observations about life the next.