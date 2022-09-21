Even when Paula Poundstone is at a loss for words, her quick reflexes can’t help but kick in and return the serve.
The stand-up comedian and longtime panelist on NPR’s news quiz show “Wait Wait Don’t Tell me” is known for bantering with audiences, riffing off their comments with a mix of strategically placed statements one minute and meandering observations about life the next.
How does she do that?
“Oh, I don’t know ...,” she says in a recent interview, her voice unexpectedly trailing off as a handful of seconds tick by.
The silence hangs over the call like an empty quote bubble in a cartoon before she laughs in surrender, abandoning efforts to come up with a reply to the question.
Instead she goes with a wry assessment of her now ever-so-slightly tarnished track record. “There, that lowered my average, didn’t it?”
New Hampshire gets two chances to see her work her wit in the Granite State this fall. She will do a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord and an 8 p.m. show Saturday, Oct. 1, at The Music Hall in Portsmouth.
“Who doesn’t love New Hampshire?” says Poundstone, who was raised in Massachusetts and has made regular stops here over the years. “It’s a destination state. It’s a beautiful part of the country.”
Poundstone these days lives in Santa Monica, California, a place that had an overly exuberant reaction to a certain coffee-and-donut chain opening its first location there in recent years.
“It was just embarrassing. There were even news cameras. It’s not like we haven’t seen a doughnut here before. I refuse to step foot in there. It’s a New England treat,” Poundstone says with that familiar, underplayed outrage.
For the record, the ubiquitous coffee-and-donut chain at the center of this controversy got its start in Quincy, Mass., where a shop owner renamed his business Dunkin’ Donuts in 1950. The brand now is known as simply Dunkin.
It’s those nuggets of truth that often make Poundstone’s patter flow, whether in books like “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness” and “There’s Nothing in This Book that I Meant to Say” or in the podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” which she and fellow NPR cohort Adam Felber host. They’ve done about 260 episodes in the past four years.
Part of her appeal in all these endeavors are the unscripted moments that let her play off the crowd.
But there’s a practical reason for the improvised segments she incorporated into her performance style early in her career.
“I have a really bad memory so memorizing stuff is really hard for me,” Poundstone says. “I’d go on and go blank. I was forced to talk to the audience. I realized that even when I could stick to what I was meant to say, the furrow in my brow from the effort made it not a fun part of the night.”
So, she leaves room to draw in the audience, and she’s good at it.
“I do have 43 years of material rattling around in my brain. It’s like an arcade game where you step into that booth, the money blows around and you keep what you can grab,” Poundstone explains.
So far, one of the handiest things she’s learned from experts of all sorts who visit her podcast is this advice: “You should never flush tissues down the toilet. It causes plumbing problems. Only flush toilet paper.”
Speaking about unrelated but equally true topics, Poundstone, a longtime cat person who at one time had 16 felines, was down to a more manageable 8 when the COVID-19 shutdown came along.
“I said, ‘Enough, already, I’ve cleaned enough pee, I’ve cleaned enough litter boxes.’ Then a neighbor called about two kittens. It was such a depressing time — those 15 months when theaters were closed and life was so uncertain in many ways. I sat and watched those kittens jump on each other and freak out over something no one else sees. It was so delightful.”
Flash-forward and the sibling cats have a nickname: The Vandals.
“It’s been about a year, and they are the most destructive cats I’ve ever had in my life. Anything they think they might break, they knock into it.”
But she does admit they are the best fly catchers around. It’s handy to have the pair on pest control.
Poundstone is back on the road doing standup and enjoying in-house audiences for “Wait Wait,” still she admits that life has changed since she used to throw big ping-pong tournaments — about 70 in total — in the back yard for dozens of guests.
All the social distancing put a damper on those get-togethers, and now, as she juggles all sorts of projects, those soirees are on the back burner.
In the next breath, she confides another truth. It also may be that she’s turning into a hermit. There’s a reason her hair is so long ... it’s all part of the transition.