Peeps — those chewy, airy, marshmallow-y sweet treats — will soon play the starring role in tiny sugary wonderlands at the Library Arts Center in Newport.
The annual Peeps Diorama contest, which opens Friday with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and remain on view through April 22, features colorful shoebox size entries.
And Fran Huot, the center’s marketing director, says even with the expected proliferation of puns, every year is a surprise.
“There’s always new current events and pop culture, and so many different places (from which) to draw inspiration,” she says.
The center receives about 100 entries each year from across New England.
Previous winner Susanne Stillson-Strong of New London sees no harm in having little Peeps of fun now and then.
“I think they’re just silly and kind of tongue-in-cheek. My daughter played with Barbies, even though other moms said, ‘Oh, that’s not really a good model for them,’” Stillson-Strong said. She sees the bigger picture. She’s a biochemist with a doctorate from MIT. “So we like kitschy.”
Stillson-Strong’s diorama this year is a dance academy for ballerinas and bunnies, with mini practice rooms, mirrored walls and tiny ballet barres. There will be dance instructors, a piano player and Peeps and chicks twirling, line-dancing and hip-hopping in purple, blue, yellow and pink.
“They have little cotton tails on their butts to look like rabbits. My ballerinas will have tutus. I have these little silly sneakers that you can buy online. They’re usually for people to put on your fingers to dance with,” she said.
But there will be nothing in green. She says they no longer make creatures in that color.
In general, her brainstorming sessions get pretty involved.
“I’ve always been a math and science person in terms of teaching, but I really liked music and art, even if I’m not very good at it. So this is an artistic way I can get involved,” said Stillson-Strong, a former middle school science teacher. “I drive everybody crazy. I have stickies all over one folder, and I think I have 37 different titles that I was going to use for the name.”
Huot has been impressed with Stillson’s previous creations, including the “centipede adventure park” with ziplining Peeps wearing walnut-shell helmets; and the “Peepsboro County Fair,” which was packed with Peeps adorned in brightly colored pipe cleaners and googly eyes.
“They were walking around with hot dogs and cotton candy. It was just incredible,” said Huot.
Stillson-Strong scours Amazon, Etsy and dollhouse stores for ideas and materials.
She found sticky mirrored paper and tiny window frames for the dance studio and may use hay bales from that previous county fair diorama, “if I do the square-dancing rabbits,” she said.
Stillson-Strong employs a mix of Elmer’s glue, tape, a glue gun and “earthquake putty,” that she used to keep delicate items safe when she lived in California.
“But usually the glue gun keeps them steady,” Stillson-Strong says.
Creating dioramas is part of her “mindful time.”
“It gets you out of whatever space you’re in. I take care of my mom — she’s 92. So it’s kind of nice to have a break and just do something silly.”
But one thing you won’t see Stillson-Strong do is eat Peeps.
“Somebody suggested to me once to make s’mores using Peeps marshmallows. They were so sweet, my teeth hurt. So I don’t eat them,” she said.
Pam LaFountain of Newport, who taught middle school social studies for 40 years, made her first diorama in 2018 to distract herself from snow days and housework. This is her sixth foray into Peeps dioramas. In 2018 she created “Sergeant Peep-ers Lonely Hearts Club Band” and in 2019, it was “Wonderful Wizard of Peeps.”
This year she’s highlighting Newport resident Sarah Josepha Buell Hale, an activist, editor and author of “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”
“I was very disappointed to see that she did not make the list of famous New Hampshire women highlighted by a local TV station, so I think her story needs to be told,” she explained in an email.
Contestants will do anything to their Peeps — squish them, melt them, dissect them, mold them. Stillson-Strong has logged precious hours testing Peeps and noting how temperature changes their qualities.
“Some people turn them on their side and make them into fish or birds, or they’ll cut off the bodies. I think the goriest one we’ve ever had was a zombie diorama,” said Huot.
LaFountain has some words of advice — plan early, let the Peeps dry out, and go big. “Try to use as many Peeps as possible, for everything. I have made flags out of Peeps, turned Peeps into dogs, flying monkeys, sheep and turkeys. Do this for the fun of it.”
There are contest categories for businesses, families, teens, adults and kids, with prizes in each category, including the “Best in Peeps Grand Prize “and “The Peeple’s Choice’ Award.”
Competitors can use one Peep to convey, for example, the Marshmallow Man in “Ghostbusters,” or a whole pile of Peep in a scene of the Battle of Gettysburg.
“All of the little soldiers were Peeps. Somebody did Alexander Hamilton in Peep on a $10 bill. It was just one single Peep as the focal point,” says Huot.
Kids have made dioramas about the Old Man of the Mountain and called a Pepsi bottle full of Peeps “Peepsi.”
Huot and Executive Director Kate Luppold have also thrown their hat in the ring – Luppold with the “Mona Peepsa,” the “Peep with the Pearl Earring” and “American Gothic”; and Huot with “The Very Hungry Caterpillar, “Jurassic Peeps” and the Mount Washington Auto Road, complete with Peeps in the Cog Railway.
Not all creations come with cute angles. Last year, a group of students in Croydon made a diorama to call attention to heavy school budget cuts.
For more information, visit libraryartscenter.org.