NASHUA — The Nashua Area Artists Association’s Greeley Park Art Show, a summer tradition since the early 1950s, will draw artists from 17 cities and towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts this weekend.
And for the record, people of all ages, along with “well-behaved dogs, and even pigs” (yes, there were pigs there last year), are invited to attend, said Lauren Boss on behalf of the artists association.
The 67th annual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday under tents in the park at 100 Concord St., Nashua. It will feature oil, watercolor and pastel paintings and drawings, jewelry, mixed-media pieces, photography and digital art.
Works will range in price from $10 up to $1,000.
Items and gift certificates will be raffled off to benefit the association’s Educational Fund.
Human guests are asked to wear cloth face masks covering both nose and mouth. Boss, who did mention that a very friendly pig did come to last year’s event, indicated that hooved visitors aren’t required to cover their snouts.