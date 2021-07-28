T he Peterborough Players are ready for the spotlight — and a bit of sunshine.
Earlier this week, actors and actresses from across the country — including Hawaii, Texas, Georgia and California — were doing table reads and gearing up for on-stage rehearsals, while local builders from R.J. Finlay and Co. prepared to construct the professional theater’s first outdoor stage in the heart of downtown Peterborough.
Meanwhile, “we purchased every lawn chair in New Hampshire,” the Players’ Associate Artistic director Tom Frey said a laugh. “Our stage manager deserves all the credit. She had to go to several places” in order to round up a total of 150 chairs.
For now, the 88-year-old professional theater won’t be offering shows indoors at its historic Hadley Road playhouse. Instead, the Players are launching their summer season outside on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with a sentimental and timely two-week run of “Our Town,” the Thornton Wilder classic with deep ties to the Monadnock Region.
Earlier this year, Frey was looking for a play that would sum up some of the lessons people have learned throughout the COVID-19 pandemic about what is — or what should be — important in life.
“I remember thinking, ‘If only we had something like ‘Our Town.’ And then, of course, I realized, ‘Duh … It is ‘Our Town.’ It’s ‘Our Town,’ downtown, in our (own) town.”
The 2021 version of the tale will run from Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 15, on the green at 70 Main St., behind the Monadnock Center for History and Culture and the Town House.
“We feel a sense of ownership of this Pulitzer Prize-winning play,” added Frey, who is directing the new production.
Many in this corner of New Hampshire believe Peterborough was the inspiration for the fictional town of Grover’s Corners. Wilder, a seminal member of the nearby MacDowell Artist Colony, consulted on the Players’ first production of “Our Town” in 1940. This month’s production will be the Players’ eighth since 1933.
Good vibes
Overall, there’s a lot of excitement and jovial banter in and around Peterborough as the Players welcome back longtime favorites, including North Conway native Gordon Clapp, who earned an Emmy Award for the television show “NYPD Blue,” appeared in “Mare of Easttown” on HBO and starred in the one-man play “Robert Frost: This Verse Business” at the Peterborough Players.
Clapp will play the role of the Stage Manager (not be confused with the actual stage manager of this “Our Town” production). Clapp is a kind of narrator, guiding the audience through the daily lives, loves and losses of the Gibbs and Webb families on stage.
In another tie to this community, Aliah Whitmore, a third-generation Player who will play the part of Mrs. Gibbs, is the granddaughter of the late, great James Whitmore, who portrayed the Stage Manager in “Our Town” productions in 2000 and 2008. Aliah is the founder, CEO and artistic director of Whitmore Eclectic, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit theater company.
There are new faces in the cast as well, with visiting performers staying on the Players’ campus or with host families.
Maine native Kate Kenney, a New York City actress, aerialist and puppeteer, is portraying Emily Webb, a character whose story arc brings home a central theme of the play.
“It’s the exact, right moment to get this reminder: Enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Find happiness in minute-to-minute moments,” rather than focusing only on checking boxes on a grand-scale to-do list, she said.
Kenney has played Emily Webb once before in her career, but the circumstances of that production of “Our Town” were a bit unusual, since it was part of her work as a prison arts facilitator. It involved a truncated version of the play at a correctional facility, where audience members and some cast members drawn from the prison’s general population all needed to get back in time for a headcount that day.
The professional guild production in Peterborough is giving Kenney a chance to see her character in a different light.
“We’re only four days into rehearsal and already I’m learning so much,” Kenney said in a phone conversation last week. “(Frey) is asking all these questions that never occurred to me, pointing out ideas and things in the text that are making (the character more) well-rounded to me.”
Kenney’s career also includes previous work with New Light Theater Project, Shakespeare & Company, Lost Nation and on a national tour of “A Christmas Carol.”
Shakespeare rapper
Look up another cast member, Atlanta actor K.P. Powell, and you’re likely to find a link to a video of a clever rap he and a friend and fellow castmate crafted for the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, Va., for a 2016 production of “Romeo and Juliet” that later went on the road. The director had suggested that a rap battle segment lay out the premise of this famous tale about two feuding families.
Like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop trip through history in “Hamilton,” the “Romeo and Juliet” rap was a way to help modern-day audiences connect with centuries-old stories.
“People coming with preconceived notions had them shattered for a minute. They thought, ‘If I can relate to that, I can relate to Shakespeare,’” he said.
Productions of Shakespearean plays are one of the “few places where we were allowed to feel the entire breadth of human emotions,” he added. “You can yell and scream and break your heart, and be evil and good at the same time. We as humans never really allow ourselves to do that. It’s why we love reality TV — because it looks like they can.”
In the Players’ production of “Our Town,” Powell portrays George, an all-American youth and local baseball star who chooses to follow his heart rather than pursue a life he isn’t passionate about.
“Thornton Wilder’s message is that life is so beautifully short, do what you want — whether it’s asking the girl out or working on a farm,” Powell said.
Powell doesn’t want to present George as simplistic in intelligence or drive, especially at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has had so many people rethinking their own priorities and possibilities.
“It’s a perfect play to be doing after a pandemic, when we were all in our houses wondering when life is going to resume again. Well, life was going on when people were home with their children or family, getting one-on-one time they normally don’t get, or finding time for themselves to read, sleep, slow down,” he said. “What I’m trying to show is that you don’t have to devote your life to what is expected or what you happen to be good at,” Powell said.
Even though “Our Town” is set in 1901, people today still grapple with those issues.
“A lot of my (version) of George is about showing his earnest nature. It’s a more honest portrayal of a human than saying he’s just not smart enough for these complex emotions.”
Coming home
The downtown stage isn’t a permanent fixture. It will stay tucked onto a sloped sort of natural amphitheater downtown for a couple weeks and then be dismantled to pave the way to a second, outdoor setting back at the Players’ Hadley Road campus.
Two more productions will take over the so-called Elsewhere Stage this season: “Beehive” The ’60s Musical,” created by Larry Gallagher, Aug. 18-29, and the U.S. premiere of “Where You Are,” by Kristen Da Silva, Sept. 1-12.
Tickets for “Our Town” are $47, but there are 20 pay-what-you-can tickets being offered for each show.
“We wanted to do something to be part of the healing of the community,” he said. “We want to open our doors as wide as we can.”