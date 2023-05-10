PETERBOROUGH — Allison Deutsch has been named director of production for the professional theater company Peterborough Players, and it’s just in time for a quirky, funny tale of a tone-deaf socialite and would-be stage star.
Deutsch joins the theater’s artistic director, Tom Frey, in staging the production — and marking a milestone.
“Allison and I collaborated for years on many different projects at the Players with her as production stage manager and me as either director or actor,” Frey said.
Deutsch has stage managed more than 70 productions there between 2002 and 2015.
“It’s so good to be home,” Deutsch says. “I’m incredibly honored to have this opportunity to help honor the last 90 years (of the theater) while preparing for the next.”
Up next on the Hadley Road stage is “Souvenir” by playwright Stephen Temperley. The Monadnock Region production, which opens June 22 and runs through July 2, is based on the real-life socialite Florence Foster Jenkins, whose lack of vocal talent didn’t keep her from pursuing the spotlight.
(Jenkins’ life was also interpreted in a feature film starring Meryl Streep as the amateur but earnest soprano at turns mocked and celebrated and Hugh Grant as the man who goes to great lengths to make sure she doesn’t realize she’s a terrible opera singer.)
In addition to Deutsch’s work in Peterborough, she was a stage manager for over 20 years, working in New York City at theaters including the Mint Theater Company, INTAR and the York Theatre Company, as well as in other regional theaters, including Ford’s Theatre in Washington and Geva Theatre in Rochester, N.Y.
“Director of production is a new position for the theater but we think it’s important to have the organization led by the very people who create the work on stage,” says the Players’ board president, Jim Potter.