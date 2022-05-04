{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Beth Krommes illustrations are featured in the 2008 children’s book “The House in the Night (with verse written by Susan Marie Swanson), as well as in the Portsmouth Historical Society’s new exhibit, “Imagine That! The Power of Picture Books,” which goes on view Friday at the Discover Portsmouth Welcome Center.{/span}{/p}
Portsmouth Historical Society unveils an imaginative take on arts and culture with its latest exhibition, “Imagine That! The Power of Picture Books.”
“It’s a radical idea for a historical society, that we should meet people where they first encounter art — in the pages of children’s books,” said guest curator Nina Maurer.
The exhibit, along with a bookmaking station, play space, toy theater and reading nook, opens Friday and runs through Sept. 25 at the society’s Discover Portsmouth Welcome Center at 10 Middle St.
More than 30 New England illustrators are represented, from Maxfield Parrish and N.C. Wyeth to Robert McCloskey (“Make Way for Ducklings”), Hans and Margret Rey (“Curious George”), and Dr. Seuss (aka Theodor Geisel) to contemporary artists including Chris Van Dusen, Mo Willems, Tomie dePaola, and Ashley Bryan.
Daily admission is $10, or free to those under 18 or over 70 as well as military and society members. Entry includes a visit to the John Paul Jones House Museum. For more information, visit portsmouthhistory.org.