KEENE — Pilobolus has always been a rebellious dance company.
Born on the Dartmouth College campus nearly 50 years ago and now a vanguard international force performing everywhere from the MTV Video Music Awards to the Olympics, the troupe pushes the limits of choreography and physicality.
Pilobolus regularly visits New Hampshire entertainment venues. Watching a performance is a lesson in seemingly impossible possibilities. In a constant state of metamorphosis, the dancers weave back and forth from individuals to a single entity, pulsing, twitching, flowing and reshaping themselves into creatures and landscapes that are at times familiar and at times otherworldly.
The Connecticut-based company comes to the Colonial Theatre in Keene on Saturday night, with an invitation to viewers to “Come to Your Senses” and give themselves over to sight, sound, taste, touch and smell.
This sensuous multi-media experience features Pilobolus dancers in pieces from their repertoire alongside digital creations on stage. The intent is to immerse audiences in the search for a connection between people and the world around them.
There is partial nudity in the show, and the dancers sometimes perform in minimal flesh-colored leotards, which strips the focus to the raw power — and muscles — it takes to create this kind of living art.
At other times, dancers use purposefully distracting props — even some oversized eye balls on their heads — that bring a quirky sense of exploration to stage.
“We begin by examining the miracle of sight and end by utilizing the senses in a refreshing immersion in the biosphere,” according to the company’s description of the show.
“Come to Your Senses” has its roots in Pilobolus’ Five Senses Festival in their home state. Launched in 2018, that event meshed art, nature and community.
Pilobolus over the decades has performed on Broadway and at the Academy Awards, MTV’s Video Music Awards and the Olympics, and its dancers have appeared on television, in movies and advertisements, and at schools and businesses.
The company’s honors include a TED Fellowship, a Grammy Award nomination and a Primetime Emmy Award.
Pilobolus began at Dartmouth in 1971 when Moses Pendleton, an English literature major and cross-country skier, Jonathan Wolken, a philosophy science major and fencer, and Steve Johnson, a pre-med student and pole vaulter, created their first dance for a class on campus. They called it “Pilobolus,” after a light-loving fungus.