The Pittsfield Players bring a small-town murder mystery to life in the one-act play, “Trifles” at The Scenic Theatre, 6 Depot St. this and next weekend.
The play begins as the men, followed by the women, enter the Wrights’ empty farmhouse. On command from the county attorney, Mr. Hale recounts his visit to the house the previous day, when he found Mrs. Wright behaving strangely and her husband upstairs with a rope around his neck, dead.
“Trifles,” was written by Susan Glaspell and first performed in 1916 in Providence, Mass. Meggin Dail directs this Pittsfield Players production.
The cast features Jeannie LeGrow, Coy McCarty, Tyler Fish, Kiefer Archambault and Jeff Gregoire.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through March 7, and 2 p.m. this Sunday. Tickets are $12 at the door. For details, call 435-8852 or go to pittsfieldplayers.com.