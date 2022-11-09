Granite State actress and producer Emily Karel first met Irish playwright Irene Kelleher in 2010 when they were studying at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass.
“We bonded over our love of ‘Lady Macbeth’ and ‘Wuthering Heights,’ and have been friends ever since,” Karel said.
Kelleher in 2018 asked Karel, who lives in Durham and runs Glass Dove Productions, if she would star in and produce U.S. shows of the playwright’s arresting story “Mary and Me,” about a teenager in 1986 facing a difficult milestone and finding solace in an unlikely confidante — a statue of the Virgin Mary.
Two years after presenting that story at the Players’ Ring Theatre in Portsmouth, Karel is producing and co-starring in the U.S. premiere of another of Kelleher’s heartfelt journeys, “A Safe Passage,” there this weekend.
This tale takes place on New Year’s Eve in 1979, when a lonely lighthouse keeper, Christy, isn’t certain he wants to see 1980. He’s lost his wife and daughter, along with his will to go on. When he suddenly sees a young woman about to jump into the churning sea, he races to pull her back from the brink. But things aren’t quite what they seem.
“Irene is a master storyteller. Her plays often deal with complex societal issues, which she explores honestly, and often humorously,” Karel said. “It is a deeply personal story with a twist. Just when you believe you have it figured out, it surprises you.”
She hopes “A Safe Passage” also encourages show-goers to take their own leaps of faith.
“After the events of the past three years, we have all been given a small taste of what it is like to feel at sea. Isolation, grief, despair, loneliness — we have had to sit with all of them and in some ways, we have had to make peace with them,” she said. “As the world tries to find its footing, many of us are beginning to emerge from this protected state.”
Actor Andrew Codispoti, who lives in the Monadnock Region but considers the Seacoast his second home, said his portrayal of the lighthouse keeper’s light and dark moments changes the way he moves across the stage during the course of the show.
“For a lot of the on-stage time in this play I’m actually playing against the weight the character is under (when it comes to) his sense of duty, his playfulness and sense of humor. This is a character who’s actively trying to leave behind those dark things in his past, in multiple ways.”
Later, when a sense of heaviness does start to push down on the lighthouse keeper, Codispoti lets it sink in.
“I definitely draw from my own experiences of loss and grief, but only in the sense of knowing how they affected my body. For example, I don’t think of the specific people I’ve lost in my life. I … recall the physical sensations of those moments of loss, or what it feels like when I miss those people.
“A lot of performance is about breath to me — I breathe those moments of loss, breathing in the way I know I have breathed when overcome or nearly overcome by grief or any other emotion,” he said.
Like Karel and Kelleher, Codispoti has a deep fondness for Shakespeare’s celebrated poetry and prose.
“He truly seems to get inside of his characters, treat them as real people with virtues and flaws, and not judge them. His empathy for human beings is extraordinary,” Codispoti said. “I love to speak his words on a visceral level. When you’ve spent a lot of time with it, the rhythm gets into your body, heart and lungs, as well as into the mind.”
Catherine Stewart, a Scotland native who has lived in Portsmouth for 10 years, directs “A Safe Passage.” She considers the lighthouse setting itself a third character in the play, a kind of beacon of hope amidst the lashing rain and swirling sea.
“The play very cleverly tells the audience all they need to know from the very beginning, but like a good mystery the full narrative isn’t completely revealed until the final moments of the play,” Stewart said. That way, “the audience can have a real ‘Ah-ha!’ or ‘I knew it!’ moment as they are walking out of the theater.”