PLYMOUTH — Get a rare big-screen view of the 1925 silent movie “Wild Horse Mesa” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St.
The movie is an early adaptation of the well-known Zane Grey story about a rancher who is desperate for money and decides to use barbed wire to trap and then sell wild horses. The local Navajo tribe tries to persuade him to stop, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown.
The movie will be shown against a backdrop of music by silent film accompanist Jeff Rapsis, who uses a digital synthesizer.
Directed by George B. Seitz, the film was produced by Famous Players-Lasky and released by Paramount Pictures. Stars include Jack Holt, Noah Beery, Billie Dove and Douglas Fairbanks Jr.
Look also for a cameo by a very young Gary Cooper, who would achieve stardom in later years.
“Wild Horse Mesa” was remade as a talking picture in 1932, and then again in 1947, with Jack Holt’s son Tim playing his father’s role.
Admission to the screening is $10.
For more information, call 536-2551 or visit flyingmonkeynh.com.