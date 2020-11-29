A Portsmouth actor who is known for his national tour of “A Christmas Carol” has tossed out the script during the pandemic and will be starring in a one-man adaption of Charles Dickens’ classic tale on Long Island this holiday season.
Scott Severance is the artistic director of PerSeverance Productions. For six years he and a cast and crew of about 20 people made their way from state to state, spending as much time on the road as they did on stage.
Severance starred in the show as Scrooge. Now, he is charged with bringing the entire production to life on his own.
“One of the tricks we do is, if there’s a character entering the scene, we find a way to say the character’s name right before they speak,” Severance said. “Some of the storytelling is simply leading the audience’s ear to what visually we can’t do.”
Severance is channeling some of the favorite actors he has worked with on the tour to help add variety, he said.
The show will be an outdoor immersive theater experience with a 75-minute performance and a three-course meal. Audiences will be surprised to find out who the narrator is at the end.
“Frankly, the end result made me cry when we first read it through. It was beautiful,” Severance said.
The show is being produced by Broadway on the North Fork. It will run at First and South Restaurant & Bar in Greenport, N.Y.
“This story will never go out of style. Every Christmas, every year, until there is no planet, people will be interested in seeing a version of this,” Severance said.
The dinner-theater production will run from Dec. 9 through Dec. 20 with dinner performances four nights a week and brunch shows on Fridays and Sunday. The audience size will be limited to 20 people.
There will be Zoom performances on Dec. 12 and 19 so people living in New Hampshire and beyond can watch from their homes, Severance said.
For more information, visit www.broadwayonthenorthfork.com.