Pride events in support of LGBTQ communities are planned throughout New Hampshire. Here are a handful of the parades and celebrations in the works.
This weekend
In Manchester, the Pride Parade runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, beginning on South Commercial Street. It will be followed by a festival at Arms Park until 6 p.m.
A Pride After Party is set for 8 p.m. at the Masonic Temple, 1505 Elm St., with DJ, dancing, performances, snacks, cocktails and beer. Tickets are $10-$15 or $25 for VIP. Look for entertainment and specials at some area clubs and restaurants. Info: queencitypridenh.org.
Plus, the Currier Museum of Art takes inspiration from its “Warhol Screen Tests” exhibit in a Studio 54-type event — with the eclectic vibe but not the infamous activities from the disco’s ’70s heyday. There will be music, dancing, drag shows and a cash bar from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $50 per person. Prizes for the best ‘70s-era outfits will be awarded. Info: currier.org.
In Tamworth, the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus performs in a 4 p.m. show Saturday at The Barnstormers Theatre, 104 Main St. Tickets are $25, with a portion of proceeds going to White Mountains Pride. Info: barnstormerstheatre.org or 603-323-8500.
Next week
In Nashua, the parade starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, with a festival afterwards until 6 p.m. in Nashua Public Library Courtyard. There will be vendors, nonprofit and resource representatives, music, food trucks and a drag show inside adjacent Janice B. Streeter Theatre. Info: nashuapride.org.
There’s also an after party at Martha’s Exchange Restaurant and Brewing Co., 185 Main St., where doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Cost is $25-$35.
In Portsmouth, parade participants will gather on Saturday, June 25, at Market Square at noon and step off at 12:30 p.m. to Strawbery Banke Museum for an afternoon celebration.
Platinum-selling artist/author/activist Mary Lambert will headline the music lineup, with Random Ideas, Adrienne Mack-Davis, Karen Grenier and students from the Portsmouth Academy of Performing Arts also slated to perform.
Teetotaller cafes spearhead an alcohol-free dance party for young people from 7 to 9 p.m., with a drag performance at 9 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 129 Miller Ave.
For those 21 and older, Bianca York hosts the official Portsmouth Pride after party from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Tour Portsmouth, 581 Lafayette Road. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.
Info: seacoastoutright.org/pride.
In northern New Hampshire, the White Mountains Pride Festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at North Conway Community Center Park. There will be food trucks, music and entertainment. Info: whitemountainspride.com.
In Windham, a pride festival is set to run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Windham High School. There will be live music and drag performances, along with food trucks and children’s activities. Info: Windham Pride Festival 2022 on Facebook.