“The Princess Bride” hit the big screen in 1987, but decades later it’s still getting the royal treatment.
Just ask actor Cary Elwes, who famously played the dashing farm hand who became a masked pirate before turning hero to rescue his beloved from a really unpleasant prince in the cult classic.
“It’s the gift that keeps on giving,” Elwes told the Union Leader of the film’s enduring appeal. “It’s been great fun.”
Elwes chronicled his own experiences and shared those of castmates Robin Wright, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal, Christopher Guest, Fred Savage and Mandy Patinkin in the 2014 memoir “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of ‘The Princess Bride.’”
Now he’s out on tour as demand continues for tributes to classic movies from the 1980s and 1990s. It’s a format that pairs screenings with stars taking questions from audiences.
“The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” takes over the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s great fun, meeting fans and seeing their reactions,” Elwes said of crowds that are giving their kids and even grandchildren an introduction to “The Princess Bride,” which was adapted for screen by William Goldman from his book of the same name.
The movie’s clever banter and earnest delivery make it both ridiculous and endearing, often at the same time.
Elwes is a master of an understated imperiousness in “The Princess Bride” (as well as the 1993 comedic romp “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”). He has a way of delivering a torrent of commentary like unleashed arrows and then stopping on other words as each, in turn, hit its mark. (It’s terrific comedic play, but we all know who is the victor when Westley, with a sly sense of certainty and meticulous overenuciation, tells Humperdinck to “Drop. Your. Sword.”
That English accent is easily accessible since Elwes was born and raised in London before moving to the United States at 18. He now lives in Los Angeles, and his speaking voice these days is a mix of the places where he’s lived, visited and worked over the years.
“When I go back to England, or take a role as a British person, the accent comes back,” Elwes said. “I’m kind of a hybrid now, because I’ve been here so long.”
He’s been in a wide range of movies and TV shows, including “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” “Saw,” “Twister,” “Liar, Liar,” “Stranger Things” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He’s also finished shooting scenes for “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part I” with Tom Cruise and will film Zach Snyder’s sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon” next.
Meanwhile, he’s grateful for early breaks and friends like Rob Reiner, who directed “The Princess Bride”; Patinkin, who starred in it; and Norman Lear, who co-produced the film with Reiner and Andrew Scheinman.
Elwes paid tribute to Lear from a tour stop stage last month. In an Aug. 14 post on Facebook, Elwes gets the crowd — “one thousand of your fans at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, Hawaii — to join him in song to wish Lear a happy 100th birthday.
Elwes considers Lear and fellow industry titan Mel Brooks, 96, lifelong inspirations.
“What I took away from these guys is that they loved their work, and they still love to work. I hope when I reach my 90s I’m as busy as they are. They have a lot more to say.”