Cary Elwes

Actor Cary Elwes will be in Concord on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. screening of the classic 1987 movie “The Princess Bride.”

 MIRANDA PENN TURIN

“The Princess Bride” hit the big screen in 1987, but decades later it’s still getting the royal treatment.

Just ask actor Cary Elwes, who famously played the dashing farm hand who became a masked pirate before turning hero to rescue his beloved from a really unpleasant prince in the cult classic.