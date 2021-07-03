Lonnie Shumate knows how to stage a backyard fireworks show that makes neighbors and strangers turn their heads. Sometimes people pull over on the cul-de-sac and walk onto his lawn to take in the display each Fourth of July.
On Thursday, the Greenfield resident had to confess to his wife, Jillian, that he spent more at Atlas Fireworks on Route 101A in Amherst than he had planned.
He expected to spend $120, Shumate said.
“I spent $380.”
While many fireworks shops across the country have reported a shortage of some products, Atlas advertised a full inventory on social media leading up to Independence Day.
Large fireworks displays have also returned on a more regular schedule, including weekly shows at Hampton Beach on Wednesday nights for the first time in more than a year. (The beach’s first Wednesday show since 2019, which had been canceled twice already to protect nesting birds, had to be put off again last Wednesday because of bad weather.)
Steve Pelkey, CEO and artistic director of Atlas PyroVision Entertainment Group in Jaffrey, said his team usually has at least 10 months to prepare for major Fourth of July fireworks displays across New England. This year, with early uncertainty about COVID-19 restrictions, they have had to scramble to put things together in 45 days.
“We were anticipating Massachusetts and the rest of New England opening as aggressively as New Hampshire, and when they weren’t it caused a lot of communities to pause,” he said.
Many shows originally called off are now back on.
‘Red, White and Boom’
With most professional shows canceled last year, many people decided to set off fireworks on their own. Some did so legally; others did not. Consumer fireworks are illegal in neighboring Massachusetts and Vermont.
In New Hampshire, police fielded complaints about fireworks going off on public property. Manchester police reported more than four times as many complaints about fireworks last year as in 2019.
Phantom Fireworks, which has locations in Hinsdale, Londonderry and Seabrook, saw sales double in 2020. This year they’re on a similar pace, said Megan Kearns, regional manager for the national chain.
“2020 set the bar for us,” she said. “We are trying to follow in its footsteps.”
Kearns expected a nationwide shortage on some items to be an issue, but trucks arrived in time to restock. The store’s most popular items are 500-gram repeaters, including a product called “Red, White & Boom!”
With record-breaking sales last year, many businesses exhausted inventory. Product shipments also have been delayed in China, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.
Atlas was not impacted because it imports its own products, Pelkey said. Besides Amherst, the company operates stores in Belmont, Newport and Rindge.
Nearly 40% of Atlas’ customers last year had never bought fireworks before. About half decided to try it again this year.
With all the fun comes concern about safety.
In 2019, 15 people in New Hampshire were treated for fireworks-related injuries, according to the Department of Safety.
The best way to avoid calamity is to use fireworks as intended and follow the manufacturers’ instructions, state officials say.
“Treat fireworks like you would any other consumer product,” Kearns said. “Use them safely, and there is no reason anything should go wrong or any reason to worry. They are safe as long as you use them the right way.”
Recovery
Nationally, about 70% of Fourth of July celebrations are expected to return, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.
Atlas has faced challenges that include labor shortages and last-minute calls from towns and cities trying to salvage their shows.
The company has booked about 75% of its nearly 500 annual shows. Hotel bookings and truck rentals have been hard to secure. And the seasonal workforce is off by about 20%, Pelkey said.
“The rest of our summer is shaping up pretty well,” he said. “We are getting calls every day about going back onboard for those late summer festivals and events into Labor Day and the fall.”
The company was able to secure two rounds of Paycheck Protection Program loans, which helped it keep its 28 full-time employees. The increase in retail sales helped stabilize the business.
“We were pretty worried about our company’s survival and our family business,” Pelkey said.
Hampton Beach Village District has hosted regular fireworks shows in the summertime since the mid-1930s, according to Chuck Rage, chairman of Hampton Beach Village District.
“People watched them with their parents and grandparents, and now they bring their kids,” he said. “It’s a night out whether you go for dinner at one of the nice restaurants or grab a slice of pizza from one of the takeout stands. It is just something people love to do.”
The district attempted to have fireworks shows last year, but pandemic precautions and social distancing guidelines scuttled those plans.
This year, Rage said, “We are ready to go.”
Fireworks are scheduled for tonight [Sunday] and the following eight Wednesday nights and Labor Day. The shows take place around 9:30 p.m.
New traditions
Atlas has seen an increase in calls for smaller private displays at private events such as weddings.
“We probably had a half dozen who were planning something in 2020. They postponed it, and now they are getting married in 2021, and it is a big deal,” Pelkey said.
Many families are now making the backyard displays a tradition.
“Fireworks are a fun and happy purchase,” Kearns said. ‘It’s not an obligatory purchase we need for survival, so when people walk in the door they are excited to spend whatever money is in their pocket because they know it is going to produce laughs and smiles and make memories.”
For his backyard display, Shumate said it’s all about getting people together.
“We all sit on the deck,” he said. “We have the barbecue going and everyone is anticipating the show.”
Jake Shaw of Milford is sticking with his longtime tradition. He has shot off fireworks on the Fourth of July as long as he can remember. He purchased about $100 worth of products at Atlas last week.
“It’s the only place you walk out and you’re smiling after spending money,” he said.