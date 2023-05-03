Travis Gibb

There may be some grim moments in Florida comic book creator Travis Gibb’s newly released tale of witchcraft, addiction, punk rock and New Hampshire’s iconic fallen landmark — the Old Man of the Mountain, but it comes from a place of love.

Born and raised in Rochester, Gibb, who graduated from Spaulding High School in 1988, is back in his home city for the annual celebration of Free Comic Book Day on Saturday.