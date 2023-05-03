Florida comic book writer Travis Gibb drew on New Hampshire folklore for the first book in the “Granite State Punk” series. He’s in Rochester for its annual celebration of Free Comic Book Day on Saturday.
PROVIDED BY TRAVIS GIBB
Comic book writer Travis Gibb, a Rochester native, stands with his wife and editor, Heather, in front of a display that includes images of his evolving “Granite State Punk” series.
There may be some grim moments in Florida comic book creator Travis Gibb’s newly released tale of witchcraft, addiction, punk rock and New Hampshire’s iconic fallen landmark — the Old Man of the Mountain, but it comes from a place of love.
Born and raised in Rochester, Gibb, who graduated from Spaulding High School in 1988, is back in his home city for the annual celebration of Free Comic Book Day on Saturday.
For Gibb, 44, Rochester’s longstanding comics culture gave him the foundation for his otherworldly tales.
“I grew up in a place where the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ creators (Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird) lived nearby, so for me independent comics was always an achievable goal. I grew up living and breathing comics. I’ve been buying comics in this area my whole life.”
But it was the loss of his parents and his grandmother that led him to set the first story in the “Granite State Punk” series here.
“I have a 4-year-old son, and I wanted to rekindle my love of New Hampshire, to be able to show my kid where I grew up,” he says in an interview Tuesday.
His comic book, published through Scout Comics and featuring illustrations by Patrick Buermeyer, includes references to real-life places and happenings – the iconic stone outcropping that was located on the top of Cannon Mountain within Franconia Notch, the Rochester Fair and the former Royal Pizza House (Royals to locals).
“Granite State Punk” is a fictional story that centers on Zeke, a hardcore punk rocker on probation and trying to stay clean. With an ankle monitor on his leg and dread in his heart, he’s facing a troubled childhood most likely filled with the occult and some historical implications.
Gibb’s next two books in the series also will be set in New Hampshire locales and weave in threads of lore that still hover in old newspaper clippings and generations of passed-down accounts.
“Breaking Edge” incorporates the arrest, conviction and imprisonment of the eccentric Eunice “Goody” Cole for being a “witch.” According to online descriptions from the Hampton Historical Society, Cole was tried for witchcraft in 1656 and 1673.
“When she died, (accusers) buried her with a stake in her heart and a horseshoe around her neck to make sure she didn’t rise from the dead,” Gibb says. “This is real. It’s not something I made up.”
The third book will draw from a long-told tale about a shoe factory that burned at the Cocheco Mills.
“They say there’s a light that stays on every night to this day,” Gibb says.
In true comic book fashion, the stories launch into uncharted territory and fantastic scenarios.
Gibb is a part of a lineup of comic-book creators who will be on hand at the Governor’s Inn in Rochester on Saturday. The local celebration is spearheaded by Jetpack Comics & Games, the Rochester Main Street program and the City of Rochester, and is part of a global day devoted to comic lovers of all ages.