DURHAM -- Something big is coming to the University of New Hampshire. It’s 9 feet tall and determined to prevent the Festival of Lights.
Catch a streamed theatrical production of “Hershel & the Hanukkah Goblins,” about a man using his wits and courage to battle the seemingly insurmountable, via www.unharts.com today through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Inspired by a Hanukkah book by the same name, UNH Lecturer Carol Fisher and her advanced puppetry students have crafted a new take on the Hanukkah tale. UNH student Kevin McDonough portrays the title character, who is determined to keep some ghouls from blowing out the candles on the menorah and keeping the synagogue for themselves.
Tickets range from $6 to $10. Links will be sent out a half hour before the start of the performance.