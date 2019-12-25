PORTSMOUTH — Pontine Theatre vaudeville performers will amuse and amaze in Zest Fest, a series of family-friendly matinee shows Friday through Sunday at 2 p.m. at the 1845 Plains Schoolhouse.
Friday afternoon’s show will feature juggler Bryson Lang, a comic manipulator who coaxes ordinary and out-of-the-ordinary objects to behave in unexpected ways. Expect flying sombreros, sharp sickles, huge spinning rings, upside down bounce-juggling, giant beach balls, glow-in-the-dark objects and a few surprises.
John Higby’s YoYo Show returns on Saturday. He has performed his high-energy antics and tricks in 26 countries from New Zealand to Japan, and holds the world yo-yo champion title and four Guinness World Records.
Seacoast favorite BJ Hickman takes the stage in Sunday’s show. A regular entertainer at Hollywood’s Magic Castle, Hickman routinely performs at festivals, art centers, theaters and special events throughout New England and presentations throughout the United States.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at www.pontine.org. For information, call 436-6660.