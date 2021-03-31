LONDONDERRY — Peter Cottontail obviously prefers to hop, but with all the ground and air space he had to cover this spring, he’s also a jet-setting rabbit with a few travel tips.
Better known as the Easter Bunny, he’s flying into the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire on Saturday for visits with fans between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“(He) has a very busy schedule this time of year, and we’re fortunate that he’s able to spend time with us the day before Easter Sunday,” said Jeff Rapsis, the museum’s executive director.
Visitors on Saturday are also invited inside the Aviation Museum, housed in the 1937 Art Deco passenger terminal on Navigator Road at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Regular admission to the museum is $10, with discounted prices of $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and those 65 and older, as well as retired/active military. Children 5 and under get in free of charge.
Still, “any kids — or kids at heart — who wish to see the Easter Bunny can just come in and say hi,” Rapsis said.
The Easter Bunny will answer questions, pose for photos, hand out goody bags from his magical wicker basket, and give COVID-19-safe “air hugs” to all who visit.
NHWeekend caught up with the famous rabbit for a five-question Q&A before his early Granite State appearance.
What question do you most get asked by children?
Kids want to know how I can drive a car with my ears sticking up. The answer: sunroof!
What is the magical wicker basket?
My go-to travel basket when making personal appearances. It can become invisible, which saves on baggage fees.
Did the Easter bunny fly in for this event?
Yes. But unlike Santa Claus, I don’t have a sleigh. So I have to fly commercial — mostly short hops.
What is your favorite candy?
Cotton candy, for obvious reasons. For a healthier snack, I prefer Mexican jumping beans.
What do you do to keep in shape for hopping around the world every spring?
Pogo stick. And lots of carrot juice.