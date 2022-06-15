There are about a dozen yacht clubs on Lake Winnipesaukee, but none like the Back Bay Skippers.
The Skippers is a model yacht club whose members build, sail and race radio-controlled model boats — and not only invite the public to watch, but join in, too.
Founded in 2008, the Back Bay Skippers club is registered with the American Model Yachting Association and is a program of the New Hampshire Boat Museum.
During a season that started in May and goes into October, the Back Bay Skippers sail every Tuesday and Thursday, weather permitting, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Back Bay in Wolfeboro, and as Commodore Mark Whitehead said, all are invited.
In addition to their twice-weekly racing, the Back Bay Skippers Yacht Club also hosts regional competitions, with the 2022 Sasquatch Footy Regatta taking place Saturday on Back Bay. The regatta runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Part of the Nor’easter Series, the races will feature model yachts that are a foot long.
The regatta got its name from a comment made by an observer who said the trophy Whitehead came up with for a regatta resembled a human foot.
A resident of Ossipee, Whitehead got his start in model-yacht racing when he resurrected his dad’s boat and took it for a sail on Lily Pond in Gilford. His reaction: “This is too much fun” not to be doing on a regular basis.
Eventually, the Back Bay Skippers club was born. The club has 54 members, who race in several boat size classes and are divided into two groups: “sailors” and “masters.”
Overseen by a panel of onshore judges, the competitions are fun, yet there are clearly defined rules.
The races begin with the yachts queuing up to a starting line in the water while a clock counts down to the start.
The skippers, meanwhile, are walking along the shore on the Cotton Valley Rail Trail, jockeying for advantageous positioning. They use their radio controllers to feed inputs to motors that control their boats’ sails and rudders.
Despite the technology, the racing is still subject to the whims of the wind.
Sailing into a hobbyPaul Wallace, 83, of Tuftonboro, said he got into model-yacht racing by accident.
A retiree from Omni Metals Co. in Somersworth, he said, “My wife and I were riding our bikes down here one fine day and we stopped and watched some sailing. Here I am, five years later,” racing his own craft, Wallace said.
For Wallace, an upside of model-yacht racing is that skippers build their own boats. “You get relaxation and enjoyment,” said Wallace, “although we sail to win.”
Tim Wright of Center Ossipee, vice commodore of the Back Bay Skippers, has been racing with the club since 2012 and has been building model boats “since I was a kid.”
Club member Steve Leker of Strafford joked that model-yacht racing — like racing full-sized, crewed yachts — is characterized by “quiet desperation.”
“We try to be quiet, but sometimes it bubbles over,” he said.
Like Wallace, Leker got into model-yacht racing by watching his future compatriots race on Back Bay and then accepting their offer to try operating a boat himself.
“Two years ago, I came up, and the same (approach) holds true today: If you want to sail, ask,” said Leker, who conceded that he got “hooked in about 30 minutes.”
“I love boats. My family has always had boats,” he said, but model-yacht racing is “more about the people.”
Club member Anthony Quinn served 37 years in the Navy and joined the Skippers in 2008.
At 85, Quinn, a Wolfeboro resident who also is a bonsai artist, said sailing occupies much of his time, even though he is not overwhelmingly successful.
“I managed to win the class in ’09 and I haven’t come close since,” he said, though he still has a lot of fun.
Compared to other pastimes and sports, Quinn said model-yacht racing requires a relatively modest financial investment: an entry level hull and electronics package is under $400.
Rick Gates, the former commodore of the Nashua Model Yacht Club, said model-yacht racing in that city is held on Sandy Pond near downtown, where local kids often stumble upon the pastime.
Model-yacht racing can help youngsters learn the sciences and make connections in the communities.
Plus, he said, it is “a lot cheaper than golf.”
The boats are durable and can be raced for many years, said Gates, “but you gotta have nice water and wind.”
Al Stevens, who grew up sailing on Chesapeake Bay before moving to Alton Bay, said, “It took me about 10 minutes to get hooked.”
Stevens said sailing and competing against other club members is a treat, but “the most enjoyable part is bantering back and forth. Everyone comes up with a good one-liner” to rib competitors.
“We’re a second family to each other,” he said.
For more information, go to backbayskippers.com.