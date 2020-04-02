I t’s no secret that people are looking for ways to raise their spirits, but what started as memes about enjoying a “Quarantini” — it’s the same as a martini, only you drink it alone — has become a way for mixologists to share their own crisis cocktails and raise a toast in this era of social distancing.
“Every drink is a Quarantini at this point,” said Sarah Maillet, co-owner with Ryan McCabe of 815 Cocktails and Provisions, an Elm Street speakeasy where patrons traditionally need a password to get through the door and into the Prohibition-era party vibe.
Though the downtown bar has closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, Maillet said she has been working up concoctions at home and sharing tips with friends and family looking for suggestions.
“I have been having a lot of fun with it, creating cocktails with ingredients that my friends tell me they have at home or what I have on hand,” she said. “We’ve been trying to come up with cocktails given what we have on hand in our cabinets.”
Initially Quarantini images shared virally across the world were equal parts humor and attempts as commiseration at a time when people can’t gather at night spots or parties. But it quickly spawned tips for new recipes — versions that generally involve gin or vodka, perhaps simple syrup for flavoring and a splash of soda water, and, most importantly, a wetted glass rim dipped in a certain lemon or lime powdered vitamin C supplement and topped with a lemon or lime wedge. (It was tongue-in-cheek beverage advice for those who hoped to boost their immune systems.)
“I’ve been working on a ‘Quarantiki’ myself. It travels, it’s concealed and any tumbler with do. There are no rules,” said Maillet, proving a sense of humor is still a key ingredient to a crisis cocktail.
To make Maillet’s tropical “Quarantiki,” combine:
1 ounce Plantation pineapple rum
1 ounce 815 rum
1 ounce golden Falernum liqueur
½ ounce lemon juice
½ lime juice
2 ounces grapefruit juice
1 ounce blackberry simple syrup
Shake and pour over ice.
Lace the top with ½ ounce tequila, and add two dashes of Angostura bitters. (A tiny umbrella garnish is optional.)
Meanwhile Maillet herself never really had a favorite drink for, say, a night in or an evening out.
“Depends on the night, the company and the mood of the evening. You can never go wrong with tequila though,” she said.
At-home bartenders
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission, meanwhile, is leaning away from referencing drink names such as “Quarantini” or “crisis cocktail,” choosing instead to focus on interactive promotions on NH Liquor and Wine Outlets’ social media sites, said E.J. Powers, spokesman for the commission.
Powers, reached a few days after connecting with his high school friends for a viral cocktail hour via the video conference app Zoom, said patrons are sharing their own recipes and mixes via the liquor stores’ online blog.
“People are becoming at-home bartenders because they can’t go to their favorite establishments,” Powers said.
And while college basketball brackets may not have taken full court in March, there’s been a different kind of competition at the liquor and wine outlets, one designed as a showdown among labels.
“People are really passionate about brands,” Powers said.
Think Jack Daniels against Jim Beam. Ultimately, a top spirit will go head to head with a top wine.
Local brews are also in the mix. Colleen Lynch, in charge of marketing and media for Smuttynose Brewery, said Mysterious Haze, Finest Kind IPA and Old Brown Dog are top sellers among its curbside take-out offerings at both the Smuttynose restaurant, 105 Towles Farm Road, Hampton, and SmuttLabs, 47 Washington St., Dover.
“Another thing is our sour line, which more and more people are interested in,” Lynch said. “The latest is Key Lime Pie Sour. It’s a really fun twist on a classic favorite. It has that creaminess with a little bit of tart on the end.”
She calls it a bit of familiarity in tenuous times.
“If you can, go out and get your favorite food and drink — that Fried Chicken and OBD (Old Brown Dog) Waffles and a beer — and sit down with family or talk via social media,” she said. “It brings people together in such a unique way. It really helps to bring smiles and normalcy back to people’s lives when things are so hectic and uncertain right now.”