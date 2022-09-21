"Quantum Leap"

Raymond Lee stars as Dr. Ben Song in NBC’s new “Quantum Leap.”

 Ron Batzdorff/NBC/TNS

One week, “Quantum Leap” star Raymond Lee was wearing a 50-pound space suit for 12 hours a day. The next, he was in a boxing ring. The next, he’d be focused more on the emotional strain.

“It’s a dream job. I don’t have ADD but I like new things. I like being constantly stimulating. I like learning new things,” the 35-year-old actor told the Daily News.